Pfluger, Cornyn legislation to rename San Angelo VA clinic passes house

WASHINGTON U.S. Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) and U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statements after the U.S. House of Representatives passed their bill to rename the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in San Angelo the Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic.

This is in honor of Colonel Charles Powell, former Wing Commander at Goodfellow Air Force Base, and his wife JoAnne, a cherished Congressional staff member for the 11th District of Texas for over 35 years.

“Colonel Powell and JoAnne served our country and the San Angelo community with character and dignity—living their lives completely devoted to the service of others,” Pfluger stated in the press release. “Renaming the VA Clinic in San Angelo after these two legends could not be more fitting, as they both passionately supported our military members throughout their entire lives. Our Nation is a better place because of their unparalleled patriotism and love for our country. Now, every veteran who walks in for care at the clinic, and every person in the community who drives by, will be inspired by the service of Charles and JoAnne.”

“Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell are remembered for their remarkable dedication to public service and to West Texas,” Cornyn stated in the press release. “Their legacy of community leadership will live on to inspire others who walk through the doors of this VA clinic and I look forward to this bill being signed into law.”

Congressman Pfluger spoke on the House Floor in support of the bill. Watch his full remarks at tinyurl.com/5pjfberd.

Colonel Charles E. Powell was a Texas native and a 30-year Air Force pilot who volunteered to serve in Vietnam as a Rescue Crew Commander flying 168 combat missions and later served as Commander of the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Powell was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, two Legions of Merit, and the Air Medal with seven Oak Leaf Clusters. After his Air Force career, Colonel Powell served his community as a board member for United Way of Texas, Boy Scouts of Southwest Texas, Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, and the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, earning Citizen of the Year by the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce, the Distinguished Citizen of the Year award from the Boy Scouts of Southwest Texas, and Veteran of the Year at Angelo State University.

Powell also served on Senator Cornyn’s Service Academy Selection Board for more than a decade helping to review applications from Texas students applying for a nomination to U.S. service academies.

Powell’s wife, JoAnne Powell, served as a Congressional District Office Manager and regional staff aide to four Members of Congress: Tom Loeffler, Lamar Smith, Mike Conaway, and August Pfluger throughout her 35 years of service. She served on the boards of the Red Cross, Meals for the Elderly, Hospice of San Angelo, and was frequently referred to as “the First Lady of Goodfellow Air Force Base.”

Colonel Powell passed away on July 2, 2020, and JoAnne Powell passed on March 24, 2021. The couple were married for 65 years.