Get Paid $1,300 to Watch Terrifying Stephen King Movies
Love Stephen King? We have a terrific (and terrifying) side hustle for you. Dish Network is offering $1,300 to one lucky winner of its third annual Stephen King Scream Job contest. The winner will receive a Fitbit to monitor their heart rate as they watch 13 classic Stephen King movies....
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Watch: Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise
Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill
Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Where You’ve Seen Commander MacKenzie Actor Jason Butler Harner Before
Learn more about Jason Butler Harner's roles outside of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5.
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Discusses the Franchise's "Final Reckoning" in New Featurette
As Laurie Strode’s last stand against Michael Myers grows nearer, more content hinting at the events in Halloween Ends – which hitting theaters and Peacock on October 14 – is revealed. Most recently, a featurette provides audiences with even more content as well as an interview with the scream queen and horror icon herself, Jamie Lee Curtis.
Upcoming DC TV Shows: Full List Of Series Coming Up In 2022 And Beyond
Hopefully comic book fans have enough time to keep up with these upcoming DC TV shows.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
5 Shows Like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to Binge Now
If you love 'The Handmaid's Tale,' don't sleep on these shows.
The first full 'Hellraiser' reboot trailer is here
The trailer for Hulu's "Hellraiser" reboot has arrived.
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
ABC Orders Crime Drama Pilot From ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ Director Drew Goddard
ABC has placed a pilot order for an untitled Drew Goddard crime drama based on the popular French comedy “Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI).”. From ABC Signature and executive produced by Goddard (who will also write) and Sarah Esberg (“Okja,” “Moonlight,” “The OA”) of Goddard Textiles, the series logline is as follows: “A single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, and together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”
‘Scanners’ Series Remake In The Works At HBO
David Cronenberg’s Scanners is being turned in to a TV series. The 1981 sci-fi horror film, which was essentially Cronenberg’s breakout hit, is in development at HBO. Black Mirror writer William Bridges is writing and set to serve as showrunner and Lovecraft Country director Yann Demange on board to direct. They will both exec produce the remake, which comes from The Morning Show producer Media Res, Demange’s Wayward Productions and HBO. There have been previous attempts to turn Scanners into a TV series. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films attempted to remake it in 2011. Media Res teamed with Bron in 2017 to start developing...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick has been added to the “1923” cast as a series regular, Variety has confirmed. The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch. Also among the cast are Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Julia Schlaepfer. The “Sons of Anarchy” alum, whose list of credits includes “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Walk the Line,” and a guest role on...
MOVIES: Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer - Directed by M. Night Shyamalan
Knock at the Cabin - Only in Theaters February 3, 2023. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
