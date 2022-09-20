Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Stand Up for Kids 2022 benefit show helping children
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might find yourself laughing at some members of the local business community this weekend. In fact, they’ll want you to. Stand Up for Kids is a comedy fundraiser featuring people who are usually a little more serious in the their day jobs. Maureen McFadden...
wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Students learn about history through return of puppet show
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This puppet show has been a rite of passage for 3rd graders for more than a decade. After it took a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, folks say they’re glad to see it back. Students packed the Emma Kelly theater, some for the...
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
wtoc.com
Two centennial birthday celebrations in the Lowcountry
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A centennial celebration in the Lowcountry!. Two women on Hilton Head Island are celebrating turning 100 and 101 years old this week. A party was thrown Thursday for Irene Racine and Lyla Stocker. Both of the women are neighbors and friends. They live mostly...
wtoc.com
7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference in Hinesville
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People shouldn’t have to fight cancer alone. And some can get the support they need this weekend in Hinesville. The 7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference is held in recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, but it is a gathering and a celebration of survivors.
wtoc.com
Out of the Darkness Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and while the goal is to raise awareness, you have a chance to get involved this weekend. Savannah’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up Saturday at Lake Mayer Park.
wtoc.com
Register for the True Blue 5K
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Georgia Southern and while everyone gears up for the big game, you can kick off the weekend with an annual tradition. Each year, homecoming weekend at Georgia Southern kicks off with hundreds lacing up their running shoes for a good cause.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Learning more about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever heard of PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?. If you’re a woman who has had trouble getting pregnant, you might have. Just about everyone else - probably not. PCOS is a condition affecting as many as 5 million women in the U.S. And...
wtoc.com
4th annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some Saturday plans for the first weekend of Fall, there may be a good option out on Hilton Head Island. The fourth annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival will be bigger than its ever been before, with 18 chefs and 11 breweries on their way.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Event for girls interested in aviation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calling all young girls interested in aviation. There’s a free hands-on event happening this weekend geared towards you reaching your dreams. Gabriela Fimbres, the Regional Student Recruitment Conselor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, joined Afternoon Break.
National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Free event in Bryan County to help with legal questions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people going through legal trouble have a lot of questions. Normally, you’ll need to hire a lawyer to help get answers. Which can cost a lot of money. But there is free assistance out there for those who need it. Friday, there’s a free...
wtoc.com
America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia honoring Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah resident getting recognized for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Mary Jane...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Neighborhood Center hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is World Alzheimer’s Day. It is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. According to the Mayo Clinic, more than 3 million U.S. cases are reported per year. Symptoms include Memory loss, new problems with speaking or writing, withdrawal from...
wtoc.com
The Art of Competition: Teacher brings fast-paced art competition to Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a first of its kind of event in our area that’s becoming a bit of a cultural phenomenon, Art Throwdown. It puts school vs school and student vs student in competitive timed artmaking events. “Typically, when we celebrate art it is very...
wtoc.com
Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
wtoc.com
Cardiologist talks cholesterol education
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Cholesterol Education Month which is intended to spread awareness about the dangers of high cholesterol and its connection to heart disease. Dr. John Spellman is a cardiologist at Memorial Health, he joined Morning Break with a look at warning signs and new treatments...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Benefits of living a holistic lifestyle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emy Crinklaw-Bunch is a holistic health coach. She stopped by the Afternoon Break studio to discuss the benefits of living a holistic lifestyle. For more information, please click here.
