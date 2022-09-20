ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Stand Up for Kids 2022 benefit show helping children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might find yourself laughing at some members of the local business community this weekend. In fact, they’ll want you to. Stand Up for Kids is a comedy fundraiser featuring people who are usually a little more serious in the their day jobs. Maureen McFadden...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
wtoc.com

Two centennial birthday celebrations in the Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A centennial celebration in the Lowcountry!. Two women on Hilton Head Island are celebrating turning 100 and 101 years old this week. A party was thrown Thursday for Irene Racine and Lyla Stocker. Both of the women are neighbors and friends. They live mostly...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - People shouldn’t have to fight cancer alone. And some can get the support they need this weekend in Hinesville. The 7th annual Unstoppable Faith Conference is held in recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September, but it is a gathering and a celebration of survivors.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Out of the Darkness Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and while the goal is to raise awareness, you have a chance to get involved this weekend. Savannah’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up Saturday at Lake Mayer Park.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Register for the True Blue 5K

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Georgia Southern and while everyone gears up for the big game, you can kick off the weekend with an annual tradition. Each year, homecoming weekend at Georgia Southern kicks off with hundreds lacing up their running shoes for a good cause.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Learning more about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever heard of PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome?. If you’re a woman who has had trouble getting pregnant, you might have. Just about everyone else - probably not. PCOS is a condition affecting as many as 5 million women in the U.S. And...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

4th annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for some Saturday plans for the first weekend of Fall, there may be a good option out on Hilton Head Island. The fourth annual Hilton Head Shrimp Festival will be bigger than its ever been before, with 18 chefs and 11 breweries on their way.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Event for girls interested in aviation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calling all young girls interested in aviation. There’s a free hands-on event happening this weekend geared towards you reaching your dreams. Gabriela Fimbres, the Regional Student Recruitment Conselor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, joined Afternoon Break.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wtoc.com

Liberty County Neighborhood Center hosting Alzheimer’s Awareness event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday is World Alzheimer’s Day. It is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. According to the Mayo Clinic, more than 3 million U.S. cases are reported per year. Symptoms include Memory loss, new problems with speaking or writing, withdrawal from...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cardiologist talks cholesterol education

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Cholesterol Education Month which is intended to spread awareness about the dangers of high cholesterol and its connection to heart disease. Dr. John Spellman is a cardiologist at Memorial Health, he joined Morning Break with a look at warning signs and new treatments...
SAVANNAH, GA

