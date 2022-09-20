SYDNEY (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists. Japan (1-1) battled back to get within 58-52 on Stephanie Mawuli free throw early in the fourth quarter before Nogic hit a jumper and Ivana Raca two free throws to restore a double-digit lead with 6:45 left. Japan cut its deficit to 67-62 with 33 seconds left, but Mawuli committed an offensive foul. Anderson converted two free throws eight seconds later that sealed the win.

