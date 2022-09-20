Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons Why the Avalanche Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After years of frustrating postseason losses, the Colorado Avalanche finally slayed their demons and captured the first Stanley Cup of the Nathan MacKinnon era, and the third in franchise history. Employing a breakneck strategy revolving around speed in all three zones, the Avalanche tore through the Western Conference and eventually toppled the dynasty-in-waiting in the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the highs of a championship wore off, the Avalanche watched as several key contributors cashed in during free agency and endured an offseason of significant change.
Yardbarker
Defenseman Zdeno Chara retires with Bruins after 24 NHL seasons
"Big Zee" is going to be taking it e-zee. Zdeno Chara, the 6-foot-9 defenseman who made a giant impact on the game, announced his retirement on Tuesday after 24 NHL seasons. Chara shared on his Instagram account that he has signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins to “officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.” Chara, now 45, was seen skating with the Bruins at their practice facility as recently as last week – giving way to speculation that he might continue playing this season.
thecomeback.com
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
NHL・
Yardbarker
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl
It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
Heat signs Smith and hopes it has found another defender in Days. And the Crowder quandary
The Heat completed its training camp roster on Tuesday evening, signing former Missouri guard Dru Smith. He’s the 20th player under contact, the maximum permitted during training camp.
Dolphins assistant on why a training camp standout hasn’t played in first two games
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were stars in training camp and to no surprise have led the Dolphins’ wide receivers through two games of the NFL season.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Announce 3 Injury Updates as Training Camp Begins
As the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice for the first day of training camp, three injury updates came to light. The team announced that defenseman Ian Mitchell will miss six weeks with a left wrist injury. Additionally, forward prospects Colton Dach and Paul Ludwinski are in concussion protocol. Ian Mitchell.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Who Need to Have a Strong 2022-23 Training Camp
Wednesday marked the official start of training camp for the Boston Bruins for the 2022-23 season. General manager (GM) Don Sweeney and first-year coach Jim Montgomery met with the media and on-ice practices at Warrior Ice Arena are scheduled to begin Thursday. Going into training camp, there are some members of the Black and Gold that have a lot to prove.
Yardbarker
MacKinnon’s Contract Helps Avalanche Build NHL’s Next Dynasty
With one stroke of a pen, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon becomes the highest-paid player in the NHL and the highest-paid of the salary cap era, beginning as of the 2023-24 season. The $12.6 million average annual value (AAV) attached to his new contract lifts him over Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, the previous record-holder ($12.5 million).
Yardbarker
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Veteran Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will play the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18. They will also play their first preseason game on October 2 at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and open up training camp later this month.
Yardbarker
Bruins legend Ray Bourque gives heartfelt tribute to Zdeno Chara following retirement
Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara finally called it a career on Tuesday after 25 seasons in the NHL. His retirement has led to many tributes from around the hockey world, including from fellow Bruins legends in their own right. Former NHL defenseman Ray Bourque gave his perspective on Chara’s amazing...
Yardbarker
Nathan MacKinnon gets real about timing of massive contract with Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL after inking an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche that carries an average annual value of $12.6 million. With a new deal secured, MacKinnon lets out a huge sigh of relief as he doesn’t have to deal with a huge cloud over his head next season with regard to negotiations for an extension with the Avs.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Youth Competing for 4 Roster Spots at Training Camp
The Montreal Canadiens will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Brossard on Sept. 22. With them, 74 players will either prepare for their NHL seasons, try to supplant a current roster player or do what they can to be noticed by management to earn a larger role in the team’s plans or earn a professional contract. However, before on-ice sessions at camp could begin, they delivered some bad news to the fans as they announced that newly-named team captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury, out for two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (lower-body injury, out indefinitely) will join six others at camp on the injured list.
NHL・
Yardbarker
The reason Jazz didn’t get a 1st-round pick in Bojan Bogdanovic trade
The Detroit Pistons pretty much came out of nowhere to swoop in on Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz. The sharp-shooting veteran was heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers before the Pistons trade went down, and in the end, the Jazz settled for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee in exchange for Bogdanovic.
Yardbarker
Golden Tate reacts to Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore fight: 'Lot of us go to a very dark place when we step on the field'
Former star NFL wide receiver Golden Tate understood what was happening when Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got into a fight this past Sunday. "I understand there’s a lot of aggression between these two teams, and also those guys specifically....
Heat’s Duncan Robinson dedicated this summer to ‘self-improvement’ amid uncertainty
There was very little uncertainty surrounding Duncan Robinson’s role with the Miami Heat entering the past two seasons: He was an important part of the starting lineup.
