NHL

The Hockey Writers

4 Reasons Why the Avalanche Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup

After years of frustrating postseason losses, the Colorado Avalanche finally slayed their demons and captured the first Stanley Cup of the Nathan MacKinnon era, and the third in franchise history. Employing a breakneck strategy revolving around speed in all three zones, the Avalanche tore through the Western Conference and eventually toppled the dynasty-in-waiting in the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the highs of a championship wore off, the Avalanche watched as several key contributors cashed in during free agency and endured an offseason of significant change.
Defenseman Zdeno Chara retires with Bruins after 24 NHL seasons

"Big Zee" is going to be taking it e-zee. Zdeno Chara, the 6-foot-9 defenseman who made a giant impact on the game, announced his retirement on Tuesday after 24 NHL seasons. Chara shared on his Instagram account that he has signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins to “officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.” Chara, now 45, was seen skating with the Bruins at their practice facility as recently as last week – giving way to speculation that he might continue playing this season.
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day

The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
Blackhawks Announce 3 Injury Updates as Training Camp Begins

As the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice for the first day of training camp, three injury updates came to light. The team announced that defenseman Ian Mitchell will miss six weeks with a left wrist injury. Additionally, forward prospects Colton Dach and Paul Ludwinski are in concussion protocol. Ian Mitchell.
3 Bruins Who Need to Have a Strong 2022-23 Training Camp

Wednesday marked the official start of training camp for the Boston Bruins for the 2022-23 season. General manager (GM) Don Sweeney and first-year coach Jim Montgomery met with the media and on-ice practices at Warrior Ice Arena are scheduled to begin Thursday. Going into training camp, there are some members of the Black and Gold that have a lot to prove.
BOSTON, MA
MacKinnon’s Contract Helps Avalanche Build NHL’s Next Dynasty

With one stroke of a pen, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon becomes the highest-paid player in the NHL and the highest-paid of the salary cap era, beginning as of the 2023-24 season. The $12.6 million average annual value (AAV) attached to his new contract lifts him over Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, the previous record-holder ($12.5 million).
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract

Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
Nathan MacKinnon gets real about timing of massive contract with Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL after inking an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche that carries an average annual value of $12.6 million. With a new deal secured, MacKinnon lets out a huge sigh of relief as he doesn’t have to deal with a huge cloud over his head next season with regard to negotiations for an extension with the Avs.
Canadiens Youth Competing for 4 Roster Spots at Training Camp

The Montreal Canadiens will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Brossard on Sept. 22. With them, 74 players will either prepare for their NHL seasons, try to supplant a current roster player or do what they can to be noticed by management to earn a larger role in the team’s plans or earn a professional contract. However, before on-ice sessions at camp could begin, they delivered some bad news to the fans as they announced that newly-named team captain Nick Suzuki (lower-body injury, out for two weeks) and Joel Edmundson (lower-body injury, out indefinitely) will join six others at camp on the injured list.
