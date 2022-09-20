Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
State Police seek help identifying suspect in Best Buy theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.
Troopers searching for man who spent $3,500 at Walmart with credit cards stolen in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. -- State Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a recent larceny in Skaneateles. On Wednesday, troopers announced that they are seeking the publics’ help identifying a man that broke the driver-side window of a car and stole a woman’s purse, according to a news release from State Police.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with DWI and multiple infractions
A Town of Genoa man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be driving while intoxicated and without a license, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Andrew J. Hulslander, 51, was pulled over by officers on McLean Road in the Town of Cortlandville “for...
Two arrested for possessing meth while driving with children
NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a traffic stop found them in possession of meth while driving with two children. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 9 around 6:40 p.m. troopers pulled over a car for traffic violations. Troopers say the occupants of the car, Carrie Phetmoungkhoune, […]
Elmira man arrested on meth manufacturing, weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested on weapons and meth manufacturing charges after an investigation by the Elmira Police Department this past weekend. Stuart Spicer, 39, of, Elmira was arrested on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after Elmira Police Officers responded to his residence to arrest him on an active Criminal Contempt […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Inmate Arrested for Damaging Electronic Device
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a Correctional Facility inmate has been arrested on a criminal mischief charge. The office says 54-year-old Anthony Coss is accused of intentionally damaging a tablet. Coss was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree.
City targets site of attempted murder
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law and shut down the site of Monday's shooting that sent a 26 year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Weedsport man arrested for impersonating DEC police officer, stealing rifle from hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man is facing five felony charges after authorities arrested him for impersonating a Department of Environmental Conservation police officer (DEC ECO) and stealing a rifle from a hunter in Cayuga County. According to DEC, a man later identified as Zachary Harvey approached a squirrel hunter in the...
Man arrested on assault charges in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly attacked another person in Corning over the weekend, according to the Corning Police Department. Edward Taylor, 38, of Horseheads was arrested early this morning, September 20, 2022, at his downtown business located at 31 East Market Street in […]
New Cameras Don’t Deter Crime in Binghamton Parking Garage
Security cameras have been installed in an old city-owned parking facility but vehicle break-ins continue to be a problem. The new cameras were put in place several months ago at the State Street garage. City officials have not said whether live video from the devices is being monitored at police headquarters.
Homeless Syracuse man attacked off-duty deputy, cut officer’s face, deputies say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A homeless Syracuse man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies say he attacked a deputy with a folding saw in a parking lot of the OnCenter. Joseph H. Peters, 45, of Syracuse, was arrested for using the folding saw to cut a deputy across the officer’s face, according to an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office news release.
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Man Charged with Petit Larceny and Trespass
A Delhi man was arrested on charges related to an incident that occurred in Sidney in July. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Michael H. Vogel was arrested on charges of Petit Larceny and Trespass after an investigation into the report of a trespass on Fox Farm Road on July 6th.
Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested for collecting over $1,300 in public assistance that he was not eligible to receive, according to the Elmira Police Department. David Lyons, 29, was arrested on September 15, 2022, after an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit and […]
whcuradio.com
Corning man indicted on rape and murder of neighbor
CORNING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Corning man has been indicted for the rape and murder of his neighbor. WENY-TV reports 29-year-old Brett Heffner was indicted by the Steuben County grand jury on charges of first and second degree murder, rape, and burglary. Prosecutors say Heffner killed Keli Collins in her apartment August 5th.
Painted Post man charged with assault after foot chase on I-86
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced felony criminal charges against the man that led police on a foot chase on I-86 last week. Michael Petix, 47, of Painted Post was arrested following the initial incident on September 14, 2022. According to the updated arrest report, Petix allegedly assaulted his […]
Geneva man sentenced to 210 months in prison for cocaine trafficking
Brumfield was convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
Police looking for Kirkwood burglary suspect
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify an individual who was involved in a September 15th burglary.
