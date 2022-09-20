ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
The new COVID booster is now in NJ: Who should get it?

The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
N.J. residents divided on gun safety issues, poll says

Nearly all New Jerseyans – 92% — are concerned over mass shootings across the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they all support stricter gun laws, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll released on Thursday. The state is divided over protecting the rights of gun owners, with 46% of...
NJ weather: Falling into fall with thunderstorms and a big cooldown

Happy first day of fall, New Jersey! The autumnal equinox officially occurs at 9:04 p.m. Thursday. And the new season will arrive alongside a new, cool, very dry air mass. That strong cold front will spark a period of wet, stormy weather across the state on Thursday. And then temperatures tumble deep into "jacket weather" territory for Thursday night and Friday.
When Will Fall Foliage Reach Its Peak In New Jersey In 2022?

On September 22nd at 9:40 PM, we officially kick off the Fall season in New Jersey. While some may be bummed that colder temperatures are on the way, Autumn is a beautiful season filled with Instagram worthy backdrops. Plus, does anyone else love raking a pile of leaves to then...
Gov. Murphy calls for revisions to bill on teacher testing in N.J.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday sent back to the state Legislature a bill that would end the requirement that teaching candidates in New Jersey pass a controversial exam. Murphy suggested changing the measure to give teacher education programs, not the state, responsibility for testing prospective teachers.
Shocking Increase For Number Of STD Cases In New Jersey

Okay, New Jersey....we are about to have one of those talks. This topic can be uncomfortable, but it shouldn't be. It is part of life and more importantly, being a sexually active adult. According to NJ.com, there has been a significant increase in sexually transmitted disease cases in New Jersey...
N.J. company buys four more newspapers from Gannett

A Parsippany-based company has purchased four weekly newspapers in Massachusetts, bringing the total of local news acquisitions since 2020 to 71 papers across twelve states. CherryRoad Media entered the news business in late 2021. It’s run by Jeremy Gulban, a 47-year-old Denville resident and unaffiliated voter who is also the CEO of a software modernization company, CherryRoad Technologies.
New York Should Take A Page From New Jersey Which Has Issued Guidance To Local Municipalities For Siting Warehouses

NJ Office of Planning Advocacy In The Dept. of State Gives Local Governments A Road Map For Sensible Planning. New York’s GML (General Municipal Law) requires the Rockland County Planning Department to weigh in on most development projects proposed in Rockland’s towns and villages. Municipalities – towns and villages — are also required to “consult” neighboring governments when a project touches its borders, but are generally not bound by the concerns of those other jurisdictions.
5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
