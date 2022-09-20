Read full article on original website
CNBC
Alibaba pledges $1 billion to cloud computing customers to reignite growth
Alibaba said it will invest $1 billion over the next three fiscal years to support its cloud computing customers as the Chinese e-commerce giant looks to reignite growth after a historical slowdown. The investment consists of "financial and non-financial incentives, such as funding, rebates and go-to-market initiatives," Alibaba said. While...
Institutional investors flee stocks as inflation fears drive selling to its highest in 2022 while retail investors remain buyers overall
Stock sales by institutional investors has kicked up to highs for the year, S&P Global Market Intelligence said Monday. Against a backdrop of inflation concerns, institutional investors sold $51.2 billion worth of equities in the five weeks ended September 7. Hedge funds have also been net sellers this year, but...
ValueWalk
Will Almost Half Of Investment Portfolios Be Thematic In The Future?
One of the greatest investors of our time, Kiril Sokoloff, shares what he expects to be at the forefront of the digital revolution, including disruptive technologies like 5G, AI and blockchain. Thematic investing is one of the most popular investment methods of the 21st century and has been growing for...
bloomberglaw.com
Advent Hires Ropes & Gray Private Equity Co-Leader for Key Role
Advent International Corp., one of the world’s largest private equity firms, announced Thursday its hire of hired Ropes & Gray partner Amanda McGrady Morrison as its new general counsel and chief legal officer. Morrison, a co-leader of the private equity practice at Ropes & Gray in Boston, will succeed...
TechCrunch
8 investors discuss what’s ahead for reproductive health startups in a post-Roe world
Come the midterm elections, voters will weigh in on candidates and, consequently, measures that will dictate abortion access and other human rights issues. The role venture capital must play in all of this is becoming clearer: There has been a push to fund more reproductive health companies, include healthcare access in ESG investments and reevaluate the safest places to open a business for women employees.
CNBC
For the first time in 30 years, Asia's developing economies are set to grow faster than China's, ADB says
The Asian Development Bank now sees growth among emerging Asian economies of 4.3% in 2022 and 4.9% in 2023. The ADB expects the rest of developing Asia excluding China to grow by 5.3% in both 2022 and 2023, while it now expects China to grow by 3.3% in 2022, lower than revised forecasts released in July.
geekwire.com
How this Seattle startup founder bounced back when her investors bailed out
Sarah Haggard thought she had done everything right to tee up Tribute, her early-stage company, for venture capital success. She built relationships with other founders who provided her personal introductions to the VC firms that had written them checks. She spent time recruiting a chief technologist. She signed on big name customers for her business, which facilitates corporate mentoring relationships, including Microsoft and Zillow. She had hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue.
TechCrunch
Ghanaian fintech SecondSTAX allows investors to access capital markets outside their countries, raises $1.6M
Not only does this limit investors’ access to high-growth securities, but it also limits access to capital that has grown in leaps and bounds over the past couple of years. Per reports, major regional exchanges in Africa have raised over $80 billion in equity capital markets and $240 billion in debt capital markets.
TechCrunch
CoinFund’s Seth Ginns on why the crypto downturn has spared early-stage startups
Startups haven’t been completely immune to the downturn — late-stage companies have taken the biggest valuation haircuts during the down market, Ginns said. Ginns has a broad insight across different parts of the crypto market as an investor at CoinFund, which deploys capital across private investments such as startups as well as liquid investments such as crypto tokens.
Motley Fool
Why Coinbase, ApeCoin, and Stellar Made Big Moves Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Crypto markets were mixed Tuesday morning,...
Stocks sink as investors wait for the Fed's rate hike
New York (CNN Business) — So much for Wall Street sitting back and taking it easy while awaiting the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision on Wednesday. Stocks slid Tuesday as investors grew anxious about the impact of another big rate hike. The Dow fell more than 313 points,...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Block Are Falling Today
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev cut his rating of Block to neutral. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
Wall Street ends choppy session higher with focus firmly on Fed
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended a seesaw session higher on Monday, as investors turned their attention to this week's policy meeting at the Federal Reserve and how aggressively it will hike interest rates.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Revolut advises users to take caution after hacker breach triggers phishing campaign
Hey there, you deep-fried morsels of delight. Deep fried, because that’s the thing that made you crunchy. No? Because this is the Daily Crunch?. The TechCrunch team got so competitive in this season of the Great Tech Bake-off, cooking up an incredible amount of scrumptious news over the past 24 hours, that it has taken us damn near 24 hours just to ingest the full tasting menu. Don’t worry, we’ve selected some of the juiciest, most Michelin-starred news for you, served in bite-sized pieces.
FTC reviewing Amazon's $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot
NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot, the latest deal that’s under scrutiny by the regulators amid growing concerns about the company’s market power. In a regulatory filing Tuesday, iRobot said both it and Amazon received a request for additional information in connection with an FTC review of the merger. Earlier this month, securities regulators made a similar request to Amazon and One Medical, the primary health care company the e-commerce giant is planning to buy for $3.9 billion. Both Amazon and iRobot said they would cooperate with the FTC’s review, which delays the completion of a deal. Following an investigation, the agency can challenge a merger in court, seek remedies or do nothing, which allows the deal to close. The agency says it retains the right to challenge a deal even after it closed. Shortly after the deal was announced in early August, groups calling for stricter antitrust regulations called on the FTC to block the merger, arguing it furthered Amazon’s dominance in the smart home market.
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
Big bank CEOs to sell lawmakers on relief, diversity efforts amid economic, regulatory challenges
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo (WFC.N) CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony.
CNBC
Credit Suisse weighs capital hike, possibility of exiting U.S. market
Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash and considering exiting the U.S. market as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank and no decisions have been made. Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two...
TechCrunch
Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto 2022
We’re thrilled to tap into this controversy and excitement once again as we announce the star-studded agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Crypto 2022. The event — taking place November 17 in Miami — will offer an opportunity for founders and investors to hear war stories from some of the crypto world’s most powerful decision-makers, while also picking up learnings from industry veterans who have weathered a crypto winter or two. Take advantage of our special launch pricing — save $250 on General Admission passes while supplies last. Buy your pass today, and then join the web3, DeFi and NFT communities to keep up with the ever-evolving and always exciting cryptoverse.
