ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Trump-loving Warren councilman dodges jail time for handcuffing woman over BLM stickers

By Steve Neavling
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRAbJ_0i2rznfF00
Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.

A hot-headed Warren city councilman won’t serve jail time after handcuffing a woman for posting Black Lives Matter stickers on a Donald Trump yard sign in Eastpointe in October 2020.

Councilman Eddie Kabacinski was sentenced to just one year of probation and required to attend anger management classes. If he complies with the terms of probation, his conviction could be dismissed.

Kabacinski had pledged to take the case to trial but instead entered into a plea agreement in which charges of impersonating a police officer and assault and battery were dismissed in exchange for him pleading guilty to a reduced charge of disturbing the peace.

Judge Kathleen Galen also imposed $1,055 in fines and court costs.

After his arrest in October 2020, Kabacinski had two more run-ins with police.

In September 2021, Kabacinski’s colleagues on the council called on state officials to consider disciplinary actions against him after he was arrested for a second time in late August for selling Trump-related merchandise without a permit in Utica.

Kabacinski was arrested for a third time for refusing to don a mask
inside the former TCF Center in downtown Detroit. Kabacinski and a bushy-bearded cameraman wearing a Make America Great Again hat marched into the building without masks en route to a public hearing on redistricting. Detroit police stopped Kabacinski and said he must wear a mask, pointing out the building was used as a vaccination site.

Kabacinski, who was wearing a “Conservative Values Matter” shirt, identified himself as a Warren councilman and called the officers “Gestapo” while demanding to enter the meeting maskless. After about a minute of back-and-forth with the police, he was handcuffed, whisked into a squad car, and taken to jail.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Jan. 6 hearing witness avoids jail time for Capitol riot

An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided a term of imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role in the mob's attack.After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and apologized to a group of police officers who had struggled to repel the crowd of rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.Ayres apologized again on Thursday — this time to the court and the “American people” — before U.S. District Judge John Bates sentenced him to...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Warren, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
Warren, MI
Society
Eastpointe, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Eastpointe, MI
Society
City
Utica, MI
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

How a Denver jury determined an "accident" on an African safari was murder

This story was originally published on April 15, 2022. It was updated on September 7, 2022. Larry Rudolph, who ran a ran a multimillion dollar dental empire in Pittsburgh, and his wife Bianca, both skilled big game hunters, traveled to a favorite location — Kafue National Park in Zambia in 2016. No one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home, or that journey would end years later before a jury in a Denver federal court where they heard allegations of a cover-up, fraud, and an affair Dr. Rudolph had with his office manager, Lori Milliron.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

FBI seeks Jan 6 suspect accused of attacking Capitol police while wearing upside-down swimming goggles

Federal officials are still looking for people who participated in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, including a man who seems to have been at the riot wearing upside-down swim goggles.The FBI shared a photo of the man on Sunday on Twitter.He’s pictured wearing a red, patterned knit hat, a brown jacket with what appears to be the Ferrari logo and a pair bright-blue goggles.The agency has been looking for the individual since January of 2021, and featured him in a July 2022 call for tips. Video released by the FBI shows the apparent aquatics fan ramming...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Detroit Police#Tcf Center
Daily Beast

Man Arrested After Washington Monument Vandalized: Cops

A man was detained on suspicion of vandalizing the Washington Monument with red paint, authorities said Tuesday evening. The U.S. Park Police announced the arrest in a short Twitter statement, adding that National Park Service conservators would work on the restoration process to the D.C. landmark. Photos circulating on social media of the vandalism appeared to show the paint slathered across the base of the monument’s west face. “Have you been fucked by this,” the graffiti appeared to ask, with an arrow pointing upward at the monument. “Gov says tough shit.” Police did not immediately provide a motive for the act, nor did they immediately disclose the identity of the suspect. The last notable case of monument vandalism in D.C. occurred in late May 2020, when racial justice protesters appeared to spray-paint a number of sites around the National Mall, including the Lincoln Memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Oxygen

Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper

A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Minnesota man accused of making death threats against GOP US senator

A Coon Rapids man was indicted for allegedly making interstate threats against a U.S. senator, federal prosecutors announced Friday in Minneapolis. Court documents show that on June 11, Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, left two voice-mail messages for a senator located outside the state of Minnesota. The senator’s identity was not included in the news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s office.
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
641
Followers
168
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy