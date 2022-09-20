ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1

It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
The Associated Press

US builds 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches. “Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,’” U.S. captain Davis Love III said. When it was over, the International team was happy it wasn’t shut out. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with the shortest foursomes match in the Presidents Cup since 2011, dispatching Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott in 13 holes as the American duo improved to 5-0 in this alternate-shot format.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Is the Presidents Cup method of setting matches better than the Ryder Cup?

CHARLOTTE — If you ask Paul McGinley, the biggest mistake Ernie Els made in an otherwise stellar captaincy at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne came on Saturday night as he prepared to set his next day’s singles lineup. Holding a 10-8 lead that could have been even bigger, the International team captain opted to hold some of his best and most experienced players for the end of the lineup, apparently reasoning that if the match was close overall, he would have his stalwarts ready for the tense closing moments. Els kept some strength up top, but threw some of his more inexperienced, less successful charges into the fray in early positions.
GOLF

