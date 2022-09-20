Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GolfWRX
‘People don’t know what the F they’re talking about’ – Billy Horschel rips Presidents Cup lineup critics
The 2022 Presidents Cup is severely lacking star power, specifically on the International Team side. The United States Team has climbed all the way to a -800 favorite and looks to be all but guaranteed to dominate. The U.S. Team is 13-1-1 all time in the Presidents Cup, but there...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
Golf Digest
How to fix the World Ranking, save the Presidents Cup and laugh off Bryson's near-decapitation
In his #AskAlan column this week, Fire Pit Collective senior writer Alan Shipnuck delivers his thoughts about Homa’s ascent, Bryson’s near-decapitation, U.S. dominance at the Ryder Cup, fixing the World Ranking, saving the Presidents Cup, Pat Perez’s bona fides, choking in golf and much more. I feel...
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
GolfWRX
‘They can’t give it away’ – Latest viewing figures show worrying trend for LIV Golf
LIV Golf wants a television deal. Whilst there are almost unlimited reserves available from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, the investors are sure to see something tangible come from the countless millions that have been ploughed into making the sport golf, but louder. A week ago, we reported that...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: 'It's bittersweet'—Injured Will Zalatoris takes up U.S. teammates offer, comes out to watch practice
CHARLOTTE — Will Zalatoris made an appearance Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club, smiling and moving easily on the range and later walking a few holes with a group of U.S. players that included Cameron Young, his former teammate at nearby Wake Forest. Zalatoris was supposed to be a member...
LIV Golf Players Petition Official World Golf Ranking Chairman in Letter
A world ranking without LIV players would be like a college football ranking without the SEC, said the letter. Players are seeking points to be issued retroactively.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Why the U.S. vs. Internationals matchup at Quail Hollow is still worth watching
The Presidents Cup is a conundrum, an event that is an exhibition in nature but something more in reality. That is the aspiration, at least, with the standard set by the Ryder Cup. And after a thrilling 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne, it appeared that ambition had manifested. And while...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1
It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
US builds 4-1 lead over Internationals in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches. “Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,’” U.S. captain Davis Love III said. When it was over, the International team was happy it wasn’t shut out. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with the shortest foursomes match in the Presidents Cup since 2011, dispatching Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott in 13 holes as the American duo improved to 5-0 in this alternate-shot format.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
Golf Digest
Is the Presidents Cup method of setting matches better than the Ryder Cup?
CHARLOTTE — If you ask Paul McGinley, the biggest mistake Ernie Els made in an otherwise stellar captaincy at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne came on Saturday night as he prepared to set his next day’s singles lineup. Holding a 10-8 lead that could have been even bigger, the International team captain opted to hold some of his best and most experienced players for the end of the lineup, apparently reasoning that if the match was close overall, he would have his stalwarts ready for the tense closing moments. Els kept some strength up top, but threw some of his more inexperienced, less successful charges into the fray in early positions.
