KCCI.com
Support pouring in for Iowa's Lisa Brinkmeyer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer has spent her life in the Iowa sports spotlight. At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, she was All-State and a Hall of Famer in both basketball and volleyball. She played in the final 6-on-6 championship game in 1993. She played and coached at Drake with...
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
KCCI.com
'It's getting very chippy': IHSAA investigates aggressive encounters during high school football game
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Tensions apparently ran high during the Friday Night Football game between Dowling Catholic and City High School — a game Dowling won 34-0. Two particular incidents stuck out, and KCCI has video of both incidents that happened in the third quarter. In the...
KCCI.com
Ankeny school district addresses postgame celebration investigation
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny and Southeast Polk High Schools are addressing alocker room celebration that apparently got out of hand. Video on social media shows some Ankeny football players with damaged lockers at Southeast Polk. The video shows what appears to be players with locker doors ripped off from their hinges and an adult hitting a locker with his fist.
KCCI.com
Uncommon September heat forces several Iowa schools to dismiss early
MURRAY, Iowa — Tuesday's scorching hot weather forced several Iowa school districts to make adjustments. A number of districts in rural Iowa had early dismissal. Murray school, like many rural schools across Iowa, doesn't have air conditioning. "Some of the classrooms on the upper floors get really hot throughout...
ourquadcities.com
Alleman forfeits football game with Moline
A Western Big 6 football showdown is called off. Alleman announced Tuesday that it will forfeit Friday night’s football game against Moline. The school posted on social media that it does not have enough healthy players to compete. “Due to the number of injuries sustained by some of our...
weareiowa.com
Iowa State announces $200M 'CYTown' plans | Here's what is included
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State announced plans Monday for a $200 million retail, office and entertainment development called “CYTown” between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. The development will sit on a three-acre site north of the stadium and occupy a pregame party area now known as...
Saucy questions with Des Moines' Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche
Today's "Saucy Questions" go to two 70-something widowers who got hitched this month after a nearly 50-year friendship: Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche.State of play: Offenburger is the Des Moines Register's former "Iowa Boy" columnist. Riche is a retired psychotherapist.They have homes in DSM and Jefferson and publish news or opinion on their website.🥵 Q: Mary, you didn't know until a few months ago that your "personal Plan B" as a septuagenarian would include love and marriage. How are you sure this thing between you two ain't just hormones?A: "It is about hormones. No further comment."☝️ Q: Chuck, decades ago Mary's mom would send you story ideas. Do you think she was trying to set you up?A: "In retrospect, I hope so and I should have paid attention."🎤 Q: You sing together and have cute pet names for each other. Can we anticipate an upcoming album from "Darlin' & Puddin'"?A: "The requests are pouring in after our memorable debut at the Offenburger family reunion.We're planning to add another song to our current playlist of two songs with rehearsals to start soon."
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
iheart.com
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police...
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
Harley rider killed in collision with commercial truck on I-35W
A motorcyclist was killed on I-35W in Minneapolis when he was in a collision with a commercial truck early Tuesday morning. Larry Dean Lewis, 60, of Minneapolis, was killed in the crash at 12:39 a.m. on northbound I-35W at 28th Street, south of downtown. According to the Minnesota State Patrol...
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Merle Hay Mall announces several new additions, including a Five Guys burger chain
DES MOINES, Iowa — New additions are on the way for Merle Hay Mall, including a popular international burger chain and a new retail anchor store. On Wednesday, the Mall announced Five Guys will open in 2023 at the main east entrance, facing Merle Hay Road. The fast-food restaurant known for its handcrafted burgers and fries will have both indoor and outdoor dining available.
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
