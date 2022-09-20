Today's "Saucy Questions" go to two 70-something widowers who got hitched this month after a nearly 50-year friendship: Chuck Offenburger and Mary Riche.State of play: Offenburger is the Des Moines Register's former "Iowa Boy" columnist. Riche is a retired psychotherapist.They have homes in DSM and Jefferson and publish news or opinion on their website.🥵 Q: Mary, you didn't know until a few months ago that your "personal Plan B" as a septuagenarian would include love and marriage. How are you sure this thing between you two ain't just hormones?A: "It is about hormones. No further comment."☝️ Q: Chuck, decades ago Mary's mom would send you story ideas. Do you think she was trying to set you up?A: "In retrospect, I hope so and I should have paid attention."🎤 Q: You sing together and have cute pet names for each other. Can we anticipate an upcoming album from "Darlin' & Puddin'"?A: "The requests are pouring in after our memorable debut at the Offenburger family reunion.We're planning to add another song to our current playlist of two songs with rehearsals to start soon."

