Taika Waititi's movie about Thomas Rongen and American Samoa comes out in April

Taika Waititi’s upcoming movie about Thomas Rongen’s exploits coaching the American Samoa national team, called “Next Goal Wins,” has been given a release date of April 21, 2023.

The movie stars Michael Fassbender as Rongen, who took over as head coach of American Samoa in 2011. The country at the time was considered one of the worst national teams in the world, having famously lost 31-0 against Australia in 2001.

Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” is based on a 2014 documentary of the same name.

Rongen, who had previously coached several MLS teams and the U.S. Under-20 national team, helped lead American Samoa to its first ever victory, against Tonga in a World Cup qualifier in November 2011.

Waititi is best known as the director of projects like “What We Do In The Shadows,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” and, most recently, “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“Next Goal Wins” will co-star Elisabeth Moss, Kaimana, Beulah Koale, Rachel House, Uli Latukefu, Rhys Darby, and Will Arnett.

The movie had been delayed after Arnett replaced Armie Hammer in the cast, following a series of allegations against Hammer.