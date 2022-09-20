ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals Fall in Power Rankings Following Week 2 Loss to Dallas Cowboys

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

The Bengals are 0-2 following Sunday's loss to the Cowboys

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dropped in Sports Illustrated's power rankings following Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys.

Cincinnati is 13th, which is third in the AFC North. The Ravens (8th) and Steelers (11th) are ahead of them. The Browns (22nd) are the lowest ranked team in the division.

Call me a blind optimist (or just the guy scared to criticize the Bengals after picking them to win four games in 2021 ) but I think the Bengals are few good meetings between coach and QB away from getting this right," Conor Orr wrote .

They better get it right in a hurry. Cincinnati travels to New Jersey to play the Jets on Sunday. A loss this week would put their chances of making another run to the playoffs in serious doubt.

Check out their complete Week 3 power rankings here .

