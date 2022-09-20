Inside the bizarre September 24 Doomsday predictions and why date has been branded the new end of the world

SOCIAL media users are seemingly always looking for the next end-of-the-world date.

And various online accounts have been spreading the wild claim that Doomsday is quickly approaching - on September 24, 2022.

Social media users have been panicking about rumors that the end of the world is happening on September 24, 2022 Credit: Getty

According to the bizarre viral online predictions about the apocalypse, Saturday will bring all kinds of world-ending events such as natural disasters, zombies, and World War III.

"I’m probably watching too many TikTok videos but for the first time in my life I’m thinking of prepper shopping before September 24," said one Twitter user.

Another added: "So what’s with September 24th? Aliens having a coordinated landing? Seeing a lot of doomsday talk."

The Doomsday rumor stemmed from a video that shows a German politician making an ominous statement and online talk about a potential solar flare, according to HITC.

In the viral clip, German parliamentary Friedrich Merz said: “This 24th of September will remain in our memories. In the future, we’ll say ‘I remember where I was on that day.’"

However, according to a Lead Stories fact check, Merz made a mistake in his address and was actually referencing the date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, February 27, 2022.

Social media users have also been spreading rumors about a solar flare, or intense eruption of electromagnetic radiation in the Sun’s atmosphere.

While solar flares don't usually represent a danger to humans, conspiracy theorists have been claiming this one will be different.

There is no proof a solar flare will even happen on Saturday, but many social media users have continued to panic, anyway.

Adding to the panic is a The Simpsons episode that supposedly predicted the world would end on September 24, 2022.

The episode, "titled Homer Goes to Prep School," sees Homer joining a survivalist group.

“The apocalypse is coming. Maybe not tomorrow, maybe never, but it’s coming,” Homer tells Marge.

However, the episode itself never mentions the supposed Doomsday date, and speculation comes from the fact the episode number is 24/9.

Despite the lack of evidence that any world-ending event will take place on Saturday, Twitter users have continued to speculate.

"If there is, in fact, a 'big event' happening on September 24, must we assume it's going to be something bad?!" wondered one Twitter user.

"I can't help but wonder... WHAT? WTH IS IT? Why must they try to scare us, what's going down September 24? What's going down in October? WHAT THE HELL IS IT? Just tell us!" said another.