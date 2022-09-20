ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies

By Suzanne Blake
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks.

Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR).

Some Colorado property taxpayers can look forward to a surge of cash to their wallets Credit: Getty - Contributor

TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the total money local governments in Colorado can spend.

Since in 2021, Jefferson County brought in $17.3million over that limit, the funds will be returned to the 213,000 property taxpayers in the county, which covers a large area to the west of Denver.

How the checks work

In August, TABOR sent out refunds for $750 to each filer, but this refund specifically goes to those who paid property taxes last year.

The average check per resident is around $80.

Specifically, 88 percent of property taxpayers will receive $80 or less while 50 percent of taxpayers should get back $50 or less.

Some refund checks could even be less than $1.

It’s all proportional to the amount residents paid in property taxes.

So if you own a large business complex and gave back more in property taxes, TABOR will bring you a larger check.

Property taxpayers only qualify if they paid taxes in 2021, so new residents will be left out of TABOR surplus until next year.

Because it costs 97 cents to send out each check, Jefferson County is essentially spending $213,000 to send the checks back to the taxpayers.

When should you expect your check?

Jefferson County property taxpayers should expect their checks to be deposited during the first two weeks of October.

If you don’t receive it by then, you can contact the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office at 303-271-8330.

Other areas giving taxpayers direct payments

Several other places have decided to send back cash to taxpayers, typically to offset the impacts of inflation.

Alaska residents are getting two direct payments worth a combined $3,284 this year.

California, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, New Mexico and Virginia are also sending out rebate checks to residents.

The U.S. Sun outlines eleven states where millions of Americans are receiving rebate checks worth up to $3,284.

Plus, see the dozens of states offering universal basic income.

Irene Spencer
2d ago

I have been hearing this for almost a year now and still haven't seen anything so I will believe it when I see it

