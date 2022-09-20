Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO