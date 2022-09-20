ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

brproud.com

Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

VENIS PARKS

Venis Antoine Parks, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Lockport, LA. Beloved husband to the late Irene Cavalier Parks. Father of Kathleen Parks Kinler (Joseph Kinler) and Greta Parks Valliant (Mike Fisher). Grandfather of Janina Kinler (Frankie Edwards), Bart Kinler, Jamsie Gault (Robbie Gault) and Lacy Jenkins (Wes Jenkins). Great grandfather of Averi Valliant, Landry Jenkins, Easton Jenkins, great grand doggy Harley Marie and a host of nieces and nephews. Son of the late Ernest Parks an Edna Folse Parks. Brother of Terry Parks (late Sylvia Parks) and Gary Parks (Glenda). Brother of the late Velma Dufrene (Elmond), Wilmer Parks (Beulah), Ethel Savoie (Eldon), Raymond Parks (Earline). Brother-in-law of the late Thomas Cavalier (Georgianna). Companion of Doris Loyacano. A native and resident of Paradis, LA. Age 96 years.
PARADIS, LA
houmatimes.com

Catholic Foundation Announces St. Joseph Dinner to support seminarians

Diocesan Administrator Rev. P.J. Madden and The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have announced the date of the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux. This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of our diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
sbmag.net

ASK THE EXPERTS – MEDICAL MARIJUANA – CANNACARE OF LOUISIANA

By local expert Jaya McSharma, MD of Medical Marijuana Health Center, Inc. Dba CannaCare of Louisiana. Addiction to medical marijuana is very rare, and overdose even more so. With proper education and instruction, medical marijuana can be an extremely low-risk way to improve your quality of life. Is it a...
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana

Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeking Public for Assistance in Locating Houma Woman

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma woman that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma went missing from an unknown location in Terrebonne Parish. On September 16, 2022, shortly after 2:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

