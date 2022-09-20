Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
brproud.com
Louisiana child care assistance waitlist begins Oct. 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A waitlist for Louisiana families to apply for child care assistance begins on October 1, according to the state department of education. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) said eligible families who apply for the Child Care Assistance Program on or after Oct. 1 will be placed on the waitlist. The program provides financial assistance to low-income families while working or attending school and serves 24,500 Louisiana children at this time, according to the department.
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
houmatimes.com
Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
6 Louisiana animal shelters reducing pet adoption fees in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pet adoption fees will be reduced for six Louisiana animal shelters in the first week of October. Two of those animal shelters are in the Greater Baton Rouge area — Rescue Alliance in Gonzales and West Feliciana Animal Humane Society in St. Francisville.
lafourchegazette.com
VENIS PARKS
Venis Antoine Parks, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 8:52 pm in Lockport, LA. Beloved husband to the late Irene Cavalier Parks. Father of Kathleen Parks Kinler (Joseph Kinler) and Greta Parks Valliant (Mike Fisher). Grandfather of Janina Kinler (Frankie Edwards), Bart Kinler, Jamsie Gault (Robbie Gault) and Lacy Jenkins (Wes Jenkins). Great grandfather of Averi Valliant, Landry Jenkins, Easton Jenkins, great grand doggy Harley Marie and a host of nieces and nephews. Son of the late Ernest Parks an Edna Folse Parks. Brother of Terry Parks (late Sylvia Parks) and Gary Parks (Glenda). Brother of the late Velma Dufrene (Elmond), Wilmer Parks (Beulah), Ethel Savoie (Eldon), Raymond Parks (Earline). Brother-in-law of the late Thomas Cavalier (Georgianna). Companion of Doris Loyacano. A native and resident of Paradis, LA. Age 96 years.
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: A comprehensive guide to herb gardening in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The LSU AgCenter has compiled a detailed overview of everything you might want to know about growing herbs in Louisiana for those that might be looking to add some to their garden. You can find a downloadable PDF of the guide HERE. History of Herbs.
RELATED PEOPLE
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
Slattery McCollam Farms includes 2,800 acres of sugarcane, and is located near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world. McCollam is in his second year of a...
Why Is Sleepy Chicken Trending in Louisiana Again?
First Off, This Should Go Without Saying But We Need to Say "Don't Be Boiling Chicken in NyQuil Please." Remember earlier this year when TikTok videos were being taken down as soon as they were being put up because NyQuil chicken or "sleepy chicken" as people were calling it was trending?
theadvocate.com
Principals driving buses, admins in classes: Livingston schools in desperate hiring crunch
Michelle Denton, principal at Gray's Creek Elementary School in Livingston Parish, was in a bind. Her school had grown, but she had lost bus drivers. The ones who remained — already stretched thin — were forced to run more routes, or take on second loads. Students were showing...
LDH rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Louisiana students
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents and guardians have stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being a requirement for children to attend school. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, it has been announced that the Louisiana Department of Health decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. According to reports, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
houmatimes.com
Catholic Foundation Announces St. Joseph Dinner to support seminarians
Diocesan Administrator Rev. P.J. Madden and The Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana have announced the date of the Catholic Foundation’s St. Joseph’s Dinner, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Nicholls State University’s Cotillion Ballroom in Thibodaux. This dinner will bring our Catholic community together for an evening of fellowship in recognition of all who have contributed to the success of our diocesan call for vocations and the Catholic Foundation’s mission. The proceeds from the dinner will support the education of our diocesan seminarians.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
New tunnel opens on Tammany Trace in Mandeville
Until now, people who used the Trace in the Mandeville area had to wait for a break in the traffic to cross Highway 59.
sbmag.net
ASK THE EXPERTS – MEDICAL MARIJUANA – CANNACARE OF LOUISIANA
By local expert Jaya McSharma, MD of Medical Marijuana Health Center, Inc. Dba CannaCare of Louisiana. Addiction to medical marijuana is very rare, and overdose even more so. With proper education and instruction, medical marijuana can be an extremely low-risk way to improve your quality of life. Is it a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Governor John Bel Edwards: ‘I believe the best of the best are represented in Louisiana’s workforce’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards publicly commended Louisiana’s employees days after the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) released statistics indicating that the state continues to set unemployment records. Governor Edwards took to social media to say, “I believe the best of the best are represented...
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
an17.com
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Seeking Public for Assistance in Locating Houma Woman
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma woman that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma went missing from an unknown location in Terrebonne Parish. On September 16, 2022, shortly after 2:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0