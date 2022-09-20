ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger announces new device that speeds up shopping – but also introduces a far better improvement

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
 2 days ago
KROGER has unveiled a new battery-powered cart that it hopes will make shopping faster and easier.

The change will also mean food items such as fruit and vegetables are kept fresher for longer thanks to new temperature management technology.

Kroger is reported to have been one of the first supermarkets to trial the new cart Credit: BrightDrop

Announcing the new carts, General Motors said its Trace Grocery is "focused on speeding up online grocery order fulfillment and pickup".

It "is designed to provide...the shopper the convenience and flexibility they expect from online grocery services", a press release adds.

They said the battery-powered eCart "helps streamline order fulfillment and pickup for online grocery purchases".

Shoppers are even able to pick up their items by simply using the store's app and a verification code.

Kroger is reported to be one of the first supermarkets to trial the cart, which can carry up to 350 pounds.

GM added: "In an initial pilot, Kroger saw a noticeable improvement in the customer and associate experience."

BrightDrop President and CEO Travis Katz said: "COVID has driven a dramatic increase in online grocery shopping, and fulfilling these orders profitably has become a major challenge for retailers of all sizes.

"With the Trace Grocery, we saw an opportunity to help companies like Kroger tackle these challenges head-on.

"As online shopping continues to grow, BrightDrop is committed to developing innovative solutions to help our customers keep pace."

Last week Kroger unveiled a new range to help struggling shoppers.

They will consolidate 17 brands into two affordable options to help shoppers easily find the cheapest options.

The budget-friendly Smart Way product line includes around 150 low-cost items.

Meanwhile, a TikToker has revealed the best time to shop at Kroger to get great deals on meat such as prime steak.

It is hoped the battery-powered eCart will 'help streamline order fulfillment and pickup for online grocery purchases' Credit: Getty

The US Sun

