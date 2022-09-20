Read full article on original website
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
TVGuide.com
Where The Crawdads Sing Is Now Available To Stream At Home via Amazon Prime Video
Watch one of the hottest movies of the summer from the comfort of your own living room. If you're looking for something new to watch, Amazon Prime Video has you covered with the latest and greatest movies. Where The Crawdads Sing is now available to stream at home via Prime...
epicstream.com
The Old Man to Jungle: the seven best shows to stream this week
Jeff Bridges plays an ex-CIA operative forced out of retirement, and a menacing dystopian crime drama is told through drill music. Plus: Queer for Fear
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
epicstream.com
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi
Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
Comments / 0