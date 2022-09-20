This UF/IFAS assistant professor and 2022 Extension Specialist of the Year is at the forefront cultivating sustainable lettuce varieties for Florida

Read full article on original website
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis explains how Florida got involved in migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard
MIAMI, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis explained at a news briefing Tuesday how operations at the Florida Panhandle led to him flying dozens of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. The governor, who made headlines after using Florida funds to transport two airplanes of...
University of Florida
Researchers make progress on breeding citrus canker-resistant plants; discovery may lead to breeding citrus greening-resistant trees
BALM, Fla. – A promising method to support the development of citrus varieties that are resistant to deadly diseases is the advancement of gene editing. By “knocking out” genes within the plant that are susceptible to the pathogen that causes the disease, breeders can develop plants that systemically acquire resistance to the disease.
University of Florida
Crunchy or smooth? The Peanut Butter Challenge accepts them all
The Peanut Butter Challenge, an annual jar collection for local food pantries led by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is set to spread statewide again in the month of October. . Donors can give unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars...
Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.
Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.
University of Florida
Graduate Tax Program
For nearly 50 years, the University of Florida Graduate Tax Program has prepared students for exciting careers in tax law. The University of Florida Levin College of Law Graduate Tax Programs are widely recognized by tax scholars and practitioners nationwide as leading programs for the advanced study of tax law. Review our recent scholarship and activities.
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
University of Florida
National Estuaries Week – Diamondback Terrapins
Another metric of a healthy estuary is the diversity and abundance of fish and wildlife. Estuaries are teeming with a variety of benthic creatures like annelids worms, mollusk, and crustaceans. I have personally collected 101 species of fish from Pensacola Bay, and I am sure there are more. And the variety of shore and seabirds attracts birders from all around. Several of these species support commercial and recreational fisheries that in some cases, are the key to the community’s economic stability. Florida Sea Grant has focused its fish and wildlife monitoring efforts on estuarine fish and wildlife that were once abundant in the Pensacola Bay system but have now declined. Diamondback terrapins are one of them.
University of Florida
Predicting Florida’s Weather with Persimmon Seed
I often wonder how folks could predict the coming winter weather PRIOR to our modern technologies. According to early folklore, it was the persimmon seed that was used for the forecast. As the saying goes, if you slice the seed in half, it will display either an image of a fork, knife, or a spoon on the inside.
Suwannee County farm picked for Florida medical marijuana operation
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
University of Florida
Learn to help others manage their finances through the Florida Master Money Mentor program; introductory webinar October 6
If you want to help others manage their finances, UF/IFAS can train you through the Florida Master Money Mentor Program (FMMM). Lisa Leslie, a family and consumer sciences agent, Accredited Financial Counselor® and Certified Financial Planner™ with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, and Jill Breslawski, a family and consumer sciences agent and Accredited Financial Counselor® for UF/IFAS Extension Okaloosa and Walton counties, will host a free webinar from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct.6. You can register here for the online program, which is open to the public.
WCJB
Meridian job fair sees low turnout in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare leaders have plenty of open job positions to fill as the company expands into different corners of North Central Florida. On Thursday, the provider held a job fair at their Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St. Chief Human Resource Officer...
NBC Miami
DeSantis Aims for More Crackdowns on Chinese Communist Influence in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants more limits on Communist Party of China influence in the state. DeSantis held a news conference Thursday at Miami-Dade College's Wolfson Campus where he discussed recent actions he was taking against China and what he called "countries of concern" like Russia, Iran and Cuba. The...
mycbs4.com
GACAR leader speaks about current housing market in Alachua County
Alachua County, FL — The Florida Realtors Association reports that statewide median sales price for single-family homes in August was $407,000, up 15% from the previous year. With interest rates and prices climbing, vice-president of the Gainesville Alachua County Association of Realtors (GACAR) Adam Gurske says things may be slowing down.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
ABC Action News
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 3 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Declining gas prices may be ending
Gas prices dropped again over the past week, but signs point to a looming end to the steady declines that started in June. According to the AAA weekly report on Monday, the national average price per gallon dropped four cents to $3.67. In Florida, prices went from $3.43 last week to $3.40 and from $3.50 to $3.46 in Gainesville.
