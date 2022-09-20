Read full article on original website
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Robertson Form School Facilities Committee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson have formed a committee to evaluate the needs of local school facilities. A 2020 report from MGT Consultng identified around a billion dollars worth of need in Hamilton County Schools. This includes dilapidated conditions...
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
Gun found in truant Howard School student's backpack in Chattanooga Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school security officer recovered a gun in the backpack of a truant Howard School student in Chattanooga Tuesday morning, according to Hamilton County Schools. Hamilton County Schools spokesman Steve Doremus says a law enforcement officer brought the student to Howard after seeing the student with...
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Hour long body camera video of East Ridge High arrest incident release by sheriff's office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Body camera footage from an incident involving an SRO arresting a student at East Ridge High School has been released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The video is over an hour long and was uploaded to YouTube. An affidavit shows 18-year-old Tauris Sledge was...
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
Lawyer in lawsuits against East Ridge police hoping to see new chief make changes
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Clint Uselton will be taking over as the East Ridge Police Chief in October. He's worked in the city’s police department since 1999 as a patrol officer, sergeant, and lieutenant before his current position as assistant chief. His promotion comes after a series of...
East Ridge High School Arrest Incident
The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
Ringgold man convicted for molesting multiple young girls, district attorney says
RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Ringgold man has been convicted for molesting multiple young girls for over a decade, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. The DA says evidence in the trial of 79-year-old Thurman Carl Coleman revealed he had engaged in a pattern of molesting these girls. Coleman knew...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday
Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Savage Gulf named newest Tennessee State Park
Sitting on the Western edge of the Cumberland Plateau, Savage Gulf is one of Tennessee’s most incredible wilderness areas.
