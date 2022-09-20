ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD

The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Mayor Wamp and Superintendent Robertson Form School Facilities Committee

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin Robertson have formed a committee to evaluate the needs of local school facilities. A 2020 report from MGT Consultng identified around a billion dollars worth of need in Hamilton County Schools. This includes dilapidated conditions...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Hamilton County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
WDEF

Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Smith
Person
Justin Robertson
Person
Kyle Bryant
eastridgenewsonline.com

East Ridge High School Arrest Incident

The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamilton County Schools#Linus K12#Linus High School#Real Estate Management#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#The School Board#Tyner Academy
WTVCFOX

Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday

Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
CLEVELAND, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy