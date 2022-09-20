ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, MO

houstonherald.com

Motorcycle, car collide; one seriously injured

An Elk Creek resident was involved in a serious accident Tuesday afternoon in West Plains, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a southbound 2018 Toyota C-HR driven by Anne M. Davies, 60, of Elk Creek, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 operated by Leland E Collins, 49, of West Plains, and the motorcycle struck the car.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Patrol: Van overturns south of Houston; seriously injures driver

A Springfield man was seriously injured in an accident early Wednesday about eight miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned. The driver, Christopher G. Waldorf, 35, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Mercy in Springfield.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident

Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
CABOOL, MO
howellcountynews.com

Cabool man arrested for a sword attack

On the evening of Sept. 14, Texas County Deputies responded to a business in Cabool to investigate a reported assault. Deputies were advised that the incident occurred at a residence on Colburn Road. The victim, a 61-year-old male was observed by deputies to have a large laceration on his face. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment with a serious injury. Deputies interviewed witnesses to the incident and learned that a male suspect, later identified as David Clay Strunk, was alleged to have slashed the victim with a sword. Strunk left the scene and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Mountain View.
CABOOL, MO
myozarksonline.com

Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound

A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
LEBANON, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Man Missing Since July

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
SULLIVAN, MO
houstonherald.com

BONNIE ARLENE SHELTON BARTCH SMITH

Bonnie Arlene Shelton Bartch Smith, 94, was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Texas County, Mo., the youngest child of Roy and Dorothy Shelton. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022. Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Vancil Shelton; and her sister, Bertha Murray; her husband, Kenneth Lee Bartch, the father of her two daughters; and her second husband, Gerald B. Smith, and two of his sons, Gerald and Allan Smith.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
MISSOURI STATE
Oxygen

‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad

Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

