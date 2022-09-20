On the evening of Sept. 14, Texas County Deputies responded to a business in Cabool to investigate a reported assault. Deputies were advised that the incident occurred at a residence on Colburn Road. The victim, a 61-year-old male was observed by deputies to have a large laceration on his face. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment with a serious injury. Deputies interviewed witnesses to the incident and learned that a male suspect, later identified as David Clay Strunk, was alleged to have slashed the victim with a sword. Strunk left the scene and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Mountain View.

CABOOL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO