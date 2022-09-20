Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Motorcycle, car collide; one seriously injured
An Elk Creek resident was involved in a serious accident Tuesday afternoon in West Plains, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a southbound 2018 Toyota C-HR driven by Anne M. Davies, 60, of Elk Creek, failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Yamaha V-Star 650 operated by Leland E Collins, 49, of West Plains, and the motorcycle struck the car.
Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon after a head-on crash in Pulaski County. The crash happened on Highway AB near S. Bend Road just before 5:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by 45-year-old James R. Stacey hit a car head-on after the The post Three people hurt after head-on crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
houstonherald.com
Patrol: Van overturns south of Houston; seriously injures driver
A Springfield man was seriously injured in an accident early Wednesday about eight miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Express Van traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned. The driver, Christopher G. Waldorf, 35, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Mercy in Springfield.
houstonherald.com
Cabool teen seriously injured in Douglas County accident
Two persons were seriously injured — including a 17-year-old boy from Cabool — in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 14 nine miles northwest of Ava, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The accident occurred when a westbound 1997 GMC Suburban driven by Mary H. Brown, 56,...
howellcountynews.com
Cabool man arrested for a sword attack
On the evening of Sept. 14, Texas County Deputies responded to a business in Cabool to investigate a reported assault. Deputies were advised that the incident occurred at a residence on Colburn Road. The victim, a 61-year-old male was observed by deputies to have a large laceration on his face. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a hospital for medical treatment with a serious injury. Deputies interviewed witnesses to the incident and learned that a male suspect, later identified as David Clay Strunk, was alleged to have slashed the victim with a sword. Strunk left the scene and was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol near Mountain View.
One killed when house explodes near Vienna
A 58-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning when a house exploded near Vienna. The post One killed when house explodes near Vienna appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lake of the Ozarks carjacking suspect in custody
Pulaski County deputies on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for a Camden County carjacking. The post Lake of the Ozarks carjacking suspect in custody appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
OPAL LEE DENTON RICHARDS COBLE
At the age of 93 years, 20 days, Opal Lee Denton Coble was one of the last surviving graduates of Houston High School, Class of 1947. She passed away peacefully at 8:23 a.m. Sept. 19, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo., surrounded by family following nearly nine months of being bedridden with a broken hip.
houstonherald.com
Rainy weather to mark first day of fall in Texas County, Ozarks
Thursday will mark the first day of fall, and it will feel like it, the National Weather Service said. Much cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers are expected as a cold front moves through the area.
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
houstonherald.com
Record high temperatures possible today in Ozarks, Texas County
Record breaking high temperatures are possible on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast by Thursday.
New Missouri state park opens Friday in Douglas County
Outdoor enthusiasts will soon have an opportunity to enjoy a new state park in southwest Missouri.
myozarksonline.com
Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound
A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Missing Since July
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
houstonherald.com
BONNIE ARLENE SHELTON BARTCH SMITH
Bonnie Arlene Shelton Bartch Smith, 94, was born on Feb. 26, 1928, in Texas County, Mo., the youngest child of Roy and Dorothy Shelton. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022. Mrs. Smith was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Vancil Shelton; and her sister, Bertha Murray; her husband, Kenneth Lee Bartch, the father of her two daughters; and her second husband, Gerald B. Smith, and two of his sons, Gerald and Allan Smith.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors
JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad
Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
