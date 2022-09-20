Read full article on original website
Related
Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo
The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
Alleged Ex-Mistress Of Former Voice Coach Adam Levine Claims He Asked If He Could Give New Baby Same Name As Her
A woman has spoken out, alleging she had an affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, and that he asked to use her name for new baby.
Sumner Stroh Apologizes to Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo After Alleged Affair
Saying sorry. Instagram model Sumner Stroh issued an apology to Behati Prinsloo after claiming that she had an affair with her husband, Adam Levine. “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” the 23-year-old social media personality said in a Monday, September 19, TikTok video.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
Sumner Stroh Reacts to Adam Levine Denying Affair Claims: ‘Get This Man a Dictionary’
Clapping back. Sumner Stroh called out Adam Levine after he denied her claims that they had an affair during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model...
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations made against him
23-year-old Sumner Stroh captivated the internet on September 19, 2022, after uploading a tell-all TikTok that went viral in which she revealed she was having an alleged affair with married man, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. In her TikTok video, Stroh claimed that she carried out a year-long affair with...
NYLON
Adam Levine Denies Affair With Instagram Model Sumner Stroh
Adam Levine is scrambling to defend himself after being accused of having an affair with the Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a TikTok posted on Monday, September 19th, Stroh claimed she was having a romantic relationship with the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to Victoria's Secret Behati Prinsloo. However, in an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday, Levine said her allegations are not entirely true.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adam Levine denies affair after cheating rumors, but admits he 'crossed the line'
Adam Levine is shutting down rumors he had an affair. Model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with the Maroon Five front man, and now Adam is issuing an apology. The 43-year-old shared on his Instagram story, "A lot is being said about me right now...
After Adam Levine Denies Affair But Admits To Being ‘Flirtatious,’ His Alleged Mistress Has Seemingly Fired Back
Adam Levine's alleged mistress has seemingly fired back after he denied their purported affair.
Adam Levine admits to past cheating in resurfaced interview from 2009
While Adam Levine has denied allegations he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh, an interview from 2009 has resurfaced in which the Maroon 5 singer admits to cheating in his past relationships prior to his marriage.Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her. On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.While Levine has been in a...
Adam Levine Once Said He Wanted '100 Kids' With Wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine once said he wanted to have 100 kids with his wife Behati Prinsloo, who he has been accused of cheating on. The Maroon 5 front man has been caught in the middle of a cheating scandal and he and his wife's relationship is now in the spotlight. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Adam Levine denies having an affair as two more women come forward
On Monday 19 September, influencer and model Sumner Stroh released a TikTok video where she claims she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. He allegedly even wanted to name his baby after her. Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, had only just announced on Friday 16 September that she’s currently expecting their third child together.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo
Adam Levine admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage, but denied having an affair Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front. The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and his pregnant supermodel wife Prinsloo, 34, were photographed together in Montecito, California on Wednesday, one day after the rocker admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage. The pair both donned sunglasses and stood close while running errands. One day earlier, the two were snapped smiling while out together in the same neighborhood in photos published by...
musictimes.com
Adam Levine Makes 'Poor Judgement' Excuse To Justify 'IG Model Affair,' Triggers Jokes, Backlash
After an Instagram influencer claimed she had an illicit connection with the Maroon 5 frontman for months, Adam Levine has admitted to "bad judgment" but not to an affair. This naturally felt infuriating for fans - some said they could not believe the poor excuse, while others cannot believe his audacity.
TMZ.com
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine addresses cheating allegation from Instagram model
Adam Levine has addressed the recent allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo, claiming that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.The Maroon 5 frontman, who is currently expecting his third child with his wife of eight years, responded to the allegations, which were shared by model Sumner Stroh, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” Levine wrote in a post, adding that he used “poor judgement in speaking with the model in a “flirtatious manner”.Sign up for our newsletters.
TMZ.com
Mama June Hospitalized for Severe Headaches, Dizziness
What was supposed to be a regular visit to the doctor has turned into a serious health issue for Mama June -- she's been hospitalized, and specialists are working to figure out exactly what's wrong. The reality star tells TMZ she had a routine checkup Monday, but relayed to her...
TMZ.com
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby and When Tristan Knew He Got Another Woman Pregnant
Khloe Kardashian has given everyone the first peek at her baby, but she dropped some info about Tristan Thompson and the child he had with another woman that is really messed up. The cameras were rolling at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center July 28 when Khloe and Tristan were able to hold...
Comments / 0