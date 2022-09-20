ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sumner Stroh Apologizes to Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo After Alleged Affair

Saying sorry. Instagram model Sumner Stroh issued an apology to Behati Prinsloo after claiming that she had an affair with her husband, Adam Levine. “I fully realize I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so, so sorry,” the 23-year-old social media personality said in a Monday, September 19, TikTok video.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Behati Prinsloo
NYLON

Adam Levine Denies Affair With Instagram Model Sumner Stroh

Adam Levine is scrambling to defend himself after being accused of having an affair with the Instagram model Sumner Stroh. In a TikTok posted on Monday, September 19th, Stroh claimed she was having a romantic relationship with the Maroon 5 frontman, who is married to Victoria's Secret Behati Prinsloo. However, in an interview with TMZ published on Tuesday, Levine said her allegations are not entirely true.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#An Affair#Ig Model#Tmz#Tiktok
The Independent

Adam Levine admits to past cheating in resurfaced interview from 2009

While Adam Levine has denied allegations he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh, an interview from 2009 has resurfaced in which the Maroon 5 singer admits to cheating in his past relationships prior to his marriage.Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her. On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.While Levine has been in a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Adam Levine denies having an affair as two more women come forward

On Monday 19 September, influencer and model Sumner Stroh released a TikTok video where she claims she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. He allegedly even wanted to name his baby after her. Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, had only just announced on Friday 16 September that she’s currently expecting their third child together.
CELEBRITIES
People

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo

Adam Levine admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage, but denied having an affair Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front. The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and his pregnant supermodel wife Prinsloo, 34, were photographed together in Montecito, California on Wednesday, one day after the rocker admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage. The pair both donned sunglasses and stood close while running errands. One day earlier, the two were snapped smiling while out together in the same neighborhood in photos published by...
MONTECITO, CA
TMZ.com

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day

Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine addresses cheating allegation from Instagram model

Adam Levine has addressed the recent allegations that he cheated on wife Behati Prinsloo, claiming that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.The Maroon 5 frontman, who is currently expecting his third child with his wife of eight years, responded to the allegations, which were shared by model Sumner Stroh, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” Levine wrote in a post, adding that he used “poor judgement in speaking with the model in a “flirtatious manner”.Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Mama June Hospitalized for Severe Headaches, Dizziness

What was supposed to be a regular visit to the doctor has turned into a serious health issue for Mama June -- she's been hospitalized, and specialists are working to figure out exactly what's wrong. The reality star tells TMZ she had a routine checkup Monday, but relayed to her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy