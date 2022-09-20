Read full article on original website
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
Three famed NHL defensemen retire on same day
The NHL saw three remarkable defensemen retire on Tuesday. That would be Zdeno Chára (45), Keith Yandle (36), and PK Subban (33). Chára (who played with the New York Islanders last season, but signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins) and Subban (who was with the New Jersey Devils last season) are both past winners of the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league’s top defenseman, in 2009 and 2013 respectively, while Yandle (who was with the Philadelphia Flyers last season) is the current holder of the NHL iron man record with 989 consecutive games played. Here’s how those players announced their retirements:
P.K. Subban ends career after 13 seasons
Longtime defenseman P.K. Subban is ending his NHL tenure, he announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2013 and played his final three campaigns with the New Jersey Devils after three seasons with the Nashville Predators and parts of seven with the Montreal Canadiens to begin his career.
P.K. Subban follows in Zdeno Chara’s footsteps with heartfelt retirement announcement
P.K. Subban has followed the footsteps of Zdeno Chara, who announced Tuesday that he is signing a one-day deal with the Boston Bruins before officially retiring from playing hockey. Subban has also declared his decision to hang his skates up for good, albeit in a more surprising timing than that of the 45-year-old Chara.
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
Projecting Tyler Bertuzzi’s New Red Wings Contract
While a contract extension for Dylan Larkin may be the top priority for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings, Tyler Bertuzzi’s new deal isn’t far behind. Bertuzzi is about to enter the final year of his contract and can sign an extension at any point. His current deal pays him $5.25 million this season, and has a cap hit of $4.75 million. Like Larkin, he’s due for a raise – but for how much? Let’s dive in and find out.
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
Predators hire former goalie Pekka Rinne as special alumni adviser
The Nashville Predators have brought back former goaltender Pekka Rinne in a new role as a special alumni adviser. General manager David Poile announced the move Thursday. Rinne is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired. Rinne, a native of Kempele, Finland, was Finland’s goaltending coach...
Bonino: Bordeleau, Eklund ready for pressure as top prospects
After years of being atop the NHL's Western Conference, the Sharks are in the middle of a rebuild. While San Jose has veteran faces such as captain Logan Couture and defenseman Erik Karlsson, the Sharks hope an injection of youth can see the team compete for a playoff spot in the 2022-23 NHL season.
Yandle speaks highly of Flyers’ locker room on ‘Chiclets
On Tuesday, defenseman Keith Yandle announced his retirement from professional hockey while on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast. Yandle, 36, owns the NHL’s ironman streak with 989 consecutive games played. His ironman streak won’t stand for long, as Phil Kessel sits in second place with 982 consecutive games to his name. Nonetheless, what Yandle achieved is nothing short of amazing.
Flyers Can Turn to Frost & Cates With Couturier Out Long-Term
The excitement of going into another season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey may have just come to a disappointing halt with the news of Sean Couturier’s back injury coming to surface once again. After a disheartening end to last season, this is not the news Flyers fans wanted to hear after an offseason of gathering hope and hard work. Thankfully with the help of some of the younger players on the Flyers roster, there is still a chance these young guns may help make an impact.
Flyers’ DeAngelo, Anisimov ready to work at Camp Tortorella
‘Camp Tortorella’ has begun. After a day of heavy skating with no pucks involved, players spoke to the media about their first taste of the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. Tony DeAngelo. Tony DeAngelo was the big acquisition in the offseason. With Ryan Ellis likely to miss the entire...
MacKinnon’s Contract Helps Avalanche Build NHL’s Next Dynasty
With one stroke of a pen, the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon becomes the highest-paid player in the NHL and the highest-paid of the salary cap era, beginning as of the 2023-24 season. The $12.6 million average annual value (AAV) attached to his new contract lifts him over Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, the previous record-holder ($12.5 million).
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier . General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Toews, Kane, Domi, Hossa, More
As training camp gets underway for the Chicago Blackhawks, onlookers are that much closer to witnessing the reality of what this roster may — or may not — be capable of this season. While progress is most pivotal for a rebuild, whether Chicago’s 2022-23 lineup also finds a way to remain watchable is yet to be seen.
