Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime.
Iranian woman, 22, is fighting for life in a coma after being arrested by 'morality police' for not wearing a headscarf
A young Iranian woman is in a coma and fighting for her life after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic republic's so-called morality police, campaigners said today. The woman, named as Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to the Iranian capital with her family when she was detained by the special police unit that enforces the strict dress rules for women, including the compulsory headscarf.
Iran condemns two women to death for ‘corruption’ over LGBTQ+ media links
Outcry over show trial, which follows Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani talking to BBC about abuse of gay people in Iran’s Kurdish region
BBC
Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death
Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
Harper's Bazaar
Iranian Women Are Cutting Off Their Hair in Protest After Mahsa Amini’s Death
Iranian women are protesting the death of one of their own, Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old, died on Friday, three days after being arrested by Iran's morality police. These police officers have all the powers of a law enforcement agency and are in charge of enforcing the country's strict dress code mandates for women, including wearing a hijab in public to cover one's hair and neck.
Women in Iran defy the Islamic regime by removing their headscarves and waving them in the air in protests over police custody death, video shows
At the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who died days after being arrested by Iran's morality police, protesters chanted and waved their hijabs in the air.
A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest
The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
'What true bravery looks like': JK Rowling praises Iranian women protesting over the death of a woman who died after she was arrested by morality police for not wearing a hijab
JK Rowling has praised Iranian women protesting against compulsory hijab after a young woman died in morality police custody in Tehran. 'What true bravery looks like,' Rowling wrote on Twitter with a clip showing Iranian women burning headscarves and cutting their hair during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Head of Iran’s morality police reportedly suspended amid protests
Protests enter third day after death in custody of Kurdish woman accused of breaking strict hijab rules
Iran protests rage as Mahsa Amini's father says authorities lied about her death
The father of an Iranian woman who died in police custody last week has accused authorities of lying about her death, as protests rage nationwide despite the government's attempt to curb dissent with an internet blackout.
Young Iranians Are Fighting Back Against Iran’s Morality Police For the First Time
Young people in Iran are fighting back against the country's feared morality police like never before, after a young woman died after being taken into custody for not wearing her hijab properly. At least seven people have died in the protests, and hundreds were injured and arrested during the clashes with the riot police over the past few days.
US News and World Report
Protests Break Out at Funeral of Iranian Woman Who Died After Morals Arrest
DUBAI (Reuters) - Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, and security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after...
US News and World Report
Iranian police call a woman's death in custody 'unfortunate' after she was reportedly arrested for not wearing hijab properly
Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after morality police in Tehran arrested her over allegedly not wearing her hijab correctly.
Two dead and 25 injured in Iran's Kermanshah following protests - Fars
DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Two people died on Tuesday following protests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah, the city's prosecutor was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency.
Voice of America
Iran Cracks Down Violently on Nationwide Protests; at Least 6 Killed
Washington/New York/Istanbul — Iran is responding with a violent, deadly crackdown to nationwide protests triggered by last week’s death in police custody of a young woman accused of not wearing her hijab properly, with authorities acknowledging at least six people have been killed in several days of unrest.
Mahsa Amini: dozens injured in Iran protests after death in custody
More than 30 Iranians were injured, some seriously, while taking to the streets to protest after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman three days after she was arrested and reportedly beaten by morality police in Tehran. The circumstances of Mahsa Amini’s death on Friday are hotly contested, but her...
Iranians protest in capital over woman's death in custody
Iranians took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code.The semiofficial Fars news agency said students in many Tehran universities gathered in protest, demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died. Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting “Death to the Dictator." They also chanted against the police and damaged a police vehicle. The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity out...
