Daily Mail

Iranian woman, 22, is fighting for life in a coma after being arrested by 'morality police' for not wearing a headscarf

A young Iranian woman is in a coma and fighting for her life after being arrested in Tehran by the Islamic republic's so-called morality police, campaigners said today. The woman, named as Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit to the Iranian capital with her family when she was detained by the special police unit that enforces the strict dress rules for women, including the compulsory headscarf.
BBC

Iran sentences two LGBT activists to death

Two LGBT activists have been sentenced to death in Iran, rights groups say. A court in Urmia found Zahra Seddiqi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Choubdar, 24, guilty of "corruption on Earth". The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that they were accused of promoting homosexuality, promoting Christianity and communicating with...
Harper's Bazaar

Iranian Women Are Cutting Off Their Hair in Protest After Mahsa Amini’s Death

Iranian women are protesting the death of one of their own, Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old, died on Friday, three days after being arrested by Iran's morality police. These police officers have all the powers of a law enforcement agency and are in charge of enforcing the country's strict dress code mandates for women, including wearing a hijab in public to cover one's hair and neck.
The Independent

A woman’s death fuels a nation’s rage: Iran erupts over 22-year-old who died after hijab arrest

The death of a 22-year-old woman detained last week by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing proper Islamic hijab has sparked a wave of protests across the country.The outbreak of domestic political unrest and anti-regime anger over the death of Mahsa Amini coincides with president Ebrahim Raisi’s arrival in New York for the start of the United Nations General Assembly summit.A fifth day of protests over Amini’s death erupted on Tuesday, with little sign that anger was abating. Protests were reported in several cities, including Qazvin, Arak and Mashhad. There have also been protests in the capital, Tehran. A...
Daily Mail

'What true bravery looks like': JK Rowling praises Iranian women protesting over the death of a woman who died after she was arrested by morality police for not wearing a hijab

JK Rowling has praised Iranian women protesting against compulsory hijab after a young woman died in morality police custody in Tehran. 'What true bravery looks like,' Rowling wrote on Twitter with a clip showing Iranian women burning headscarves and cutting their hair during protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
US News and World Report

Protests Break Out at Funeral of Iranian Woman Who Died After Morals Arrest

DUBAI (Reuters) - Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, and security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after...
US News and World Report

Thousands Across Haiti Demand Ouster of PM in New Protest

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organized new protests on Wednesday to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as...
Voice of America

Iran Cracks Down Violently on Nationwide Protests; at Least 6 Killed

Washington/New York/Istanbul — Iran is responding with a violent, deadly crackdown to nationwide protests triggered by last week’s death in police custody of a young woman accused of not wearing her hijab properly, with authorities acknowledging at least six people have been killed in several days of unrest.
The Independent

Iranians protest in capital over woman's death in custody

Iranians took to the streets of the capital on Monday to protest the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country’s conservative dress code.The semiofficial Fars news agency said students in many Tehran universities gathered in protest, demanding an investigation into the death of Mahsa Amini and the dismantling of the morality police, who were holding her when she died. Witnesses said demonstrators poured into Keshavarz Boulevard, a central thoroughfare, chanting “Death to the Dictator." They also chanted against the police and damaged a police vehicle. The witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity out...
