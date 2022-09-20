ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Tribune

Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!

NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sidelines

MTSU Alumni Karla Winfrey Debuts Business at Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee State University alumni Karla Winfrey, showcased her family signature product Royal Relish Chow Chow at Floyd Stadium this weekend for the Middle Tennessee-Tennessee State game. Royal Relish is a product of Winfrey Foods, LLC, and the product was established in 2017 by siblings Karla, Burnice and Cardale Winfrey.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic

Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Backyard BBQ: Mystical garden in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Danielle Breezy visits the Hinske family in Columbia! Dan and Kim Hinske have an awesome backyard, with a beautiful patio area, wildlife figurine creatures in their mystical garden, and even a personal golf driving range!. Delicious barbeque, fresh fruits and more were on...
COLUMBIA, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022

THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Modern Masterpiece on a Flat 5 Acre in Nashville with Privacy and Luxury Asks for $3.975M

The House in Nashville is equipped with designer finishes and custom features, and surrounds a heated pool and spa, now available for sale. This home located at 2616 Tiffany Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,782 square feet of living spaces. Call Shane Tallant – VILLAGE – (Phone: 615-955-0491) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Meet the Nolensville seniors responsible for the most explosive offense in Williamson County

On Friday night in Nolensville, the Knights put on a show that was simultaneously impressive and typical. Two minutes in, running back Samson Johnson ran in a touchdown for the first points of the game. Five minutes later, quarterback Coby Walton found Dylan Northcutt in the end zone. Four minutes after that, Walton connected with Chance Fitzgerald and the result was paydirt.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashvillians Get FREE Dental Care at Meharry Sept. 24

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Meharry School of Dentistry and the TN Department of Health and Human Services are hosting a day of FREE dental care for all Nashvillians. Meharry dental students, faculty, and alumni will be providing a range of dental service, including cleanings, extractions and fillings Saturday, September 24 | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN

