Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Sumner Co. high school deli run by students with disabilities builds confidence
A Gallatin High School CDC teacher helped her students with disabilities open a deli to teach life skills and help them obtain a job after they graduate.
Tennessee Tribune
Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!
NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
Sidelines
MTSU Alumni Karla Winfrey Debuts Business at Floyd Stadium
Middle Tennessee State University alumni Karla Winfrey, showcased her family signature product Royal Relish Chow Chow at Floyd Stadium this weekend for the Middle Tennessee-Tennessee State game. Royal Relish is a product of Winfrey Foods, LLC, and the product was established in 2017 by siblings Karla, Burnice and Cardale Winfrey.
williamsonherald.com
Attendees at recent Women of Williamson event hear inspiring messages from Jennifer O’Neill
The 2022 Women of Williamson (WOW) “Lunch That Matters” was held Sept. 15 at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs and featured actress and model Jennifer O’Neill as guest speaker. The event showcases local nonprofits in Williamson County, serving women and children. Attendees hear their stories and then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Former Metro Nashville teacher shares final straw
Elementary teacher reflects on hardship during and after peak of pandemic.
Former teacher reaches breaking point, calls for change
She quit her teaching job in the middle of the semester, and now she's calling for change.
Gov. Lee calls for investigation into VUMC clinic
Vanderbilt University Medical Center came under fierce scrutiny Tuesday after conservative political commentator Matt Walsh posted a series of tweets accusing the private hospital of opening its transgender health clinic because it was profitable, as well as criticizing some of the treatments VUMC provides to minors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking
According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.
fox17.com
North Nashville church serving African-American community celebrates 90th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — North Nashville's St. Vincent de Paul Church which serves the city's African-American community celebrates its 90th anniversary on Sunday. The parish at 1700 Heiman Street in Nashville has been welcoming people into the church for almost a century now. Ninety years is a huge milestone...
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
WKRN
Backyard BBQ: Mystical garden in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week, Danielle Breezy visits the Hinske family in Columbia! Dan and Kim Hinske have an awesome backyard, with a beautiful patio area, wildlife figurine creatures in their mystical garden, and even a personal golf driving range!. Delicious barbeque, fresh fruits and more were on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Top Dentists: 2022
THE RECOGNIZED LEADER IN COSMETIC, IMPLANT, AND SEDATION DENTISTRY THROUGHOUT THE NASHVILLE AREA. When DR. STEVEN PARK decided to move to Nashville to start a new practice, he had a vision. That vision was a dental practice where his expertise as Prosthodontist will be used to provide the highest quality care in cosmetic and implant dentistry and he named it SAME DAY SMILES. Because of his unique training and expertise he is able to perform all procedures and fabricate all the restorations under one roof to customize to your smile. Whether your smile requires no prep veneers or complex implant reconstruction such as All- on-Four in most cases you can walk out with your brand new smile in just one day. No more waiting for an off-site dental laboratory or for a referral to visit another dentist before you start.
luxury-houses.net
Modern Masterpiece on a Flat 5 Acre in Nashville with Privacy and Luxury Asks for $3.975M
The House in Nashville is equipped with designer finishes and custom features, and surrounds a heated pool and spa, now available for sale. This home located at 2616 Tiffany Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,782 square feet of living spaces. Call Shane Tallant – VILLAGE – (Phone: 615-955-0491) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Retired superintendent sounds alarm on overhaul needed
A retired superintendent is sounding an alarm about the possible crumbling of public education, unless there's a major overhaul.
wilsonpost.com
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
paydayreport.com
Railroad Workers Call for Mass Picketing Weds – 7 Immigrant Nashville Women Fired for Organizing – Esty Sellers Form 1st Union of Esty Sellers
Greetings from the Burgh, where I’m getting ready to leave to cover the election in Brasil in a week. I’ve been hustling to fundraise to replace a broken iPhone and cover other travel costs before heading out on Sunday. $600 Needed to Hire Freelance Local Reporters in Brasil.
WKRN
Nashville officially hits 100 degrees Wednesday, shattering previous record
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The oppressive heat wave across Middle Tennessee has led to a new record in Music City. Officials say the temperature at Nashville International Airport officially hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit at 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday. The previous daily record in Nashville for Sept. 21 was 97...
williamsonhomepage.com
Meet the Nolensville seniors responsible for the most explosive offense in Williamson County
On Friday night in Nolensville, the Knights put on a show that was simultaneously impressive and typical. Two minutes in, running back Samson Johnson ran in a touchdown for the first points of the game. Five minutes later, quarterback Coby Walton found Dylan Northcutt in the end zone. Four minutes after that, Walton connected with Chance Fitzgerald and the result was paydirt.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashvillians Get FREE Dental Care at Meharry Sept. 24
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Meharry School of Dentistry and the TN Department of Health and Human Services are hosting a day of FREE dental care for all Nashvillians. Meharry dental students, faculty, and alumni will be providing a range of dental service, including cleanings, extractions and fillings Saturday, September 24 | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Comments / 0