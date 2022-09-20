ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s The Deal With Nick’s Wife In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5? She’s Rapidly Becoming The Show’s Best New Character

Spoilers ahead for the Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere “Morning”. In the midst of the streaming wars, Hulu has had a few megahits-- including the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale. The former Emmy Award favorite recently debuted its first two episodes of Season 5 , bringing audiences back to Gilead for more intense drama. While fans will be glad to catch up with fan-favorite characters (just not Alexis Bledel’s Emily), we’re also meeting a few newcomers. Nick’s Wife Rose is rapidly becoming the show’s best new character for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, but her first scene begs the question: what is her deal?
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Laid-back horror enthusiasts share the scariest movies with a ‘chill’ vibe

Is there anything more relaxing than closing the curtains, turning out the lights, and unwinding under the blanket with a bag of popcorn and a scary movie? Of course, it helps if said movie presents a particular “chill” vibe that reminds you that monsters, ghouls, and goblins are nothing but fairytale lore — and that some horror movies showcase a heavy dose of melancholy that somehow keeps the viewer calm.
Heather Langenkamp
Iman Benson
Evan Peters on Why He Felt Scared Portraying Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters is portraying Jeffery Dahmer in the upcoming series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the actor regularly plays dark characters, there were particular challenges he faced in bringing the serial killer to life. In an interview shared by Ryan Murphy Productions’ official Twitter account, Peters talked about...
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts

It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
MOVIES
Diego Luna says he’s done with ‘Star Wars’ after ‘Andor’

Unlike pretty much any other Star Wars project currently out there, it seems that the Tony Gilroy developed Andor with a beginning and an end in mind. So, regardless of how successful the series is, the show will end with its 12-episode second season, currently in development and arriving no earlier than 2024.
MOVIES
Allison Janney opens up on becoming an unlikely action hero in Netflix thriller ‘Lou’

When asked to picture an action film star, some folks may raise an eyebrow if you were to ever suggest an actress over 60 years of age. By immediately following up with the stipulation that said actress is specifically Academy Award winner Allison Janney, however, you’re sure to be met with nods of understanding and agreement; Janney is, after all, a goddess among humans whose malleable range is finally setting her in the aforementioned role.
MOVIES
Cryptid monster fans gush over one particular Netflix gem you must see

Horror boasts an assortment of subgenres with each one having its own unique charms and despicable, unsightly scenes. One which has sprouted up considerably more since the 1990s is cryptid-based horror movies. A cryptid is defined as any animal or beast which may or may not exist. Think Bigfoot, Loch Ness Monster, the undoubted king Mothman, or any assortment of things with antlers.
TV & VIDEOS

