Spoilers ahead for the Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere “Morning”. In the midst of the streaming wars, Hulu has had a few megahits-- including the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale. The former Emmy Award favorite recently debuted its first two episodes of Season 5 , bringing audiences back to Gilead for more intense drama. While fans will be glad to catch up with fan-favorite characters (just not Alexis Bledel’s Emily), we’re also meeting a few newcomers. Nick’s Wife Rose is rapidly becoming the show’s best new character for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, but her first scene begs the question: what is her deal?

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO