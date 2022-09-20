ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

MySanAntonio

Chicago state senator indicted in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with...
CHICAGO, IL
MySanAntonio

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.
TOPEKA, KS
MySanAntonio

U.S.'s top ports face calls to go green after 'unmitigated growth'

After years of "unmitigated growth," the U.S.'s busiest port complex is facing calls to lower its carbon footprint from Southern California communities plagued by the health and environmental impacts, said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. The Port of Long Beach, and the adjacent Los Angeles port, together handle 40% of...
LONG BEACH, CA
MySanAntonio

Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Texas Roadhouse to sell cinnamon honey butter-scented candle

Texas Roadhouse is known for a lot of things: steak, throwing peanut shells around the restaurant after eating the nuts and its cinnamon honey butter spread for those complimentary fresh-baked rolls. Fans of the restaurant will soon be able to bring the cinnamon honey butter scent home with them. Texas...
TEXAS STATE

