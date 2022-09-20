TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who admitted running an illegal autopsy scheme has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka and Leawood, was sentenced Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office said. He pleaded guilty in May. As part of the plea deal, nine other fraud counts were dropped.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO