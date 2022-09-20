Read full article on original website
Fashion Designer Anna Sui’s Ruggable Collection Is Cottagecore at Its Best
Anna Sui is regarded as one of the top fashion designers, and her award-winning accolades rank her alongside some of the industry's most impressive names—like Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren, and Diane von Furstenberg—but her latest luxury collection won't be found on a runway. In honor...
Elle
Target Announces New Designer Collaborations for Fall
After hooking bargain-hungry shoppers with creations from big-name designers like Christopher John Rogers, Missoni, and LoveShackFancy in past seasons, Target is back this fall with an enticing new chapter in its designer collaboration lineup. For the Fall Designer Collection, the big-box brand has tapped Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne, each high-fashion labels with a signature but versatile look. More than 100 apparel and accessory items, in total, will be available for $70 and under, with most pieces clocking in at under $40.
ETOnline.com
Chloë Sevigny Teams Up With Warby Parker to Release Fan-Favorite Frames in New Colorway
'90s-inspired fashion is making a comeback, and few better embody the era's glamour and elegance than Chloë Sevigny. The Oscar-nominated actress, model, and filmmaker's ability to elevate any look with her enigmatic cool-girl allure has cemented her as a style icon for the last 30 years. It's no wonder she's managed to land collabs with a myriad of fashion brands, including eyewear designer Warby Parker.
Leni Klum, 18, Holds Hands & Skips With Mom Heidi As They Shop In NYC: Photos
It didn’t take long before Heidi Klum and her 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum reunited after Leni left for college at the end of August! The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was photographed having the time of their lives as they skipped through the streets of New York City hand in hand on Thursday, Sept. 8. Leni laughed and smiled as she spent time with her mom while wearing a casual combo of black sweatpants, a white windbreaker, white sneakers, and a black Chanel purse.
Zaya Wade Runs Fashionably Late in a Full Fendi Ensemble and Cream Slingback Pumps
Running late, Zaya Wade stepped dramatically out of an elevator, sharing her best model walk before heading out the door in head-to-toe Fendi. The fashion-forward teen wore a tan suiting-inspired mini dress with thick shoulder straps that transitioned to an off-the-shoulder moment. Following a high neck, the skirt cascaded in a short wrap style, and was cinched inwards with a tan and gold belt. Wade wore layered gold necklaces and carried a matching “Baguette” bag with a monogrammed print and chain strap and soon, she was ready to take on her day. Stylish step after stylish step, Wade’s look was embellished with cream...
Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels
If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
ETOnline.com
Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon: Shop Fall’s Must-Have Styles
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
This Hooded Sweater Is Taking Cozy Fashion to a New Level
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Two of our favorite things to wear in the fall and winter are obviously a sweater and a hooded sweatshirt. Comfy is key in the cold, which means warm, soft fabrics, oversized fits and pieces we can throw […]
Kate Moss Turns Denim Shirt Into Minidress with Slouchy Boots at Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Show
Kate Moss returned to her effortless fashion roots at Tommy Hilfiger’s “Tommy Factory” show — the brand’s first during New York Fashion Week since 2019. Arriving at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In on Sunday night, the iconic supermodel wore a blue denim shirt. Her long-sleeved collared piece featured rolled-up sleeves and hints of red embroidery. The piece was cinched with a belt covered in Hilfiger’s new “TH” logo, turning the oversized top into a chic minidress. Moss finished her outfit in her signature style, layering it with various silver and beaded necklaces, bracelets, rings, asymmetric earrings and a black leather clutch. When it came...
Gigi Hadid Wore A Fall Sweater With This Trendy Detail That’s Literally Everywhere Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We’re counting down the days until fall, and getting our closets ready with all of the season’s essentials in the meantime. Supermodel Gigi Hadid seems to be in the same boat as she was recently spotted wearing a super chic sweater. We loved the look and couldn’t help but notice the unique v-neckline. We knew we just had to find a way to recreate the look.
Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle
Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
Staud RTW Spring 2023
“Our spring collection is about self-discovery and her finding her inner glow. It centers around the idea of wanderlust, but instead of exploring new places, it’s about exploring herself,” designer Sarah Staudinger said of her spring collection, which originated with the aura print’s palette and meanings. Her lineup started with all-white looks and finished with a multicolored, aura-printed, fully sequined gown to represent the “journey of self-discovery.”
wmagazine.com
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
fashionweekdaily.com
Sumptuous Knitwear/Cashmere Brands Made In Italy Showing At COTERIE
COTERIE is just around the corner—taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet the divine knitwear and cashmere brands to peruse…
NYLON
You Can Now Wear A Keith Haring Piece On Your Wrist, Thanks To Pandora
Iconic New York artist Keith Haring’s legacy lives on, partially in the various murals and other works that are still proudly displayed all over the city. Now, you can carry a little piece of it with you every day, too. On Thursday, Pandora released its first-ever art collaboration, an...
Brigerton's Hannah Dodd exudes sophistication in a thigh-skimming blazer dress at the S.S. Daley fashion show during London Fashion Week
Hannah Dodd looked chic as she stepped out for the S.S. Daley show at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel during London Fashion Week on Saturday. The Bridgerton actress, 27, wowed in a sophisticated in a plaid double breasted blazer dress. The star - who will replace Ruby Stokes as Francesca...
Vogue
Nina Ricci Taps Gender-Fluid Designer Harris Reed
Nina Ricci has appointed Harris Reed, the 26-year-old British-American designer known for his gender-fluid identity and creations, as creative director. His first collection for the Puig-owned fashion and fragrance brand will be unveiled in early 2023. “I am honoured to be joining the house of Nina Ricci, with its treasure...
