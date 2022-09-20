ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Question About Joe & Melissa Gorga (Exclusive)

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12fVgj_0i2ruHw000

Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashko found themselves in the bottom two last night on “Dancing with the Stars,” but were saved by the judges.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Teresa after the show, who talked about the dance, newlywed life, and who hinted at how things are going with her brother Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga.

Teresa said she had the “best time,” but went on, “I’m going to be honest. He told me, ‘Don’t listen to the package,’ and when I heard… that I went to prison, it’s something that, I am sorry, I know, I did what I had to do, but it’s not something that I always want to remember.” She added, “I wasn’t nervous. I did my best… I have no dance experience, so each week I know if I stay in, if my fans vote for me… I am just going to get better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBCya_0i2ruHw000

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star started the dance routine with one her signature table flips!

“I did that for my fans,” Teresa said. “Because I know they love the whole table-flip thing, this time I did it with a smile… The first time I didn’t do it with a smile.”

The newlywed also gushed over her new husband Luis A. Ruelas, who was there to support her. Giudice called married life “amazing.” She went on, “Louie is here… I am so happy. It has been an epic year for me. I married the love of my life, my soulmate… I am doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’… I hope we stay on longer.”

When asked about any reconciliation with her brother Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga after they didn’t attend her wedding, she said it wasn’t something she wanted to talk about. However, she did reveal, “If I did, they would have been here.”

New episodes of “DWTS” premiere Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Comments / 10

Deborah Ann Lesher
2d ago

What are they going to do after all this continuous plastic surgery when you get old it’s not gonna help if it does you’re gonna not look yourself just wait they are still fairly young bravo won’t want them they’ll go onto the next group

Reply(1)
2
Marilyn Sue Markman
14h ago

She is the dumbest,most ignorant woman…who makes a fortune being BRAINDEAD! She makesme want to 🤮🤮🤮😡😡😡🥵🥵👺👺👺🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply
3
Related
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"

Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice

What is going on in Jersey? And will the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey give us the full story? The behind the scenes dynamics between the Garden State women have been a lot to keep track of, and it all centers on Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas. It’s been a hot second since Dina Manzo graced the Bravo screen. […] The post Dina Manzo Wishes Audriana Giudice A Happy Birthday Amid Fall Out With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere

If you’ve been missing the ladies on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the newest season of Dancing With The Stars may be just the perfect treat to hold you over. In case you missed it, Teresa Giudice was announced to be on the cast for the 31st season of the competition show. For the […] The post Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars eliminates first couple of the season

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially begun, with a new line-up of celebrities and on a completely new platform. The debut episode of season 31 made history, as it became the first show to be live-streamed on Disney+. Despite the momentous occasion, it was the end...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Melissa Gorga
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech

Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Claims Ramona Singer Told Her She’s “Done With Reality Television”

We haven’t heard much from Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer since she leaked the details of Teresa Giudice’s wedding online. Teresa, Ramona, Luann de Lesseps, and Teresa’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga were all part of the Season 1 cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa, who […] The post Melissa Gorga Claims Ramona Singer Told Her She’s “Done With Reality Television” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Young And The Restless' Jordi Vilasuso And Wife Suffer Another Heartbreaking Loss

It's safe to say that former "The Young and the Restless" star Jordi Vilasuso hasn't had the best year. The actor was forced to speak about his exit back in March after his character Rey Rosales suddenly and surprisingly died in a car crash. "Thank you @YandR_CBS 4 always welcoming me&giving me the opportunity 2 tell stories that impacted millions," Vilasuso took to his Twitter account to write, "As this door closes, others will and have opened. If you're interested in hearing a little more about my story."
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Real Housewives
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

extratv

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy