Teresa Giudice Reacts to Question About Joe & Melissa Gorga (Exclusive)

Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashko found themselves in the bottom two last night on “Dancing with the Stars,” but were saved by the judges.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was with Teresa after the show, who talked about the dance, newlywed life, and who hinted at how things are going with her brother Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga.

Teresa said she had the “best time,” but went on, “I’m going to be honest. He told me, ‘Don’t listen to the package,’ and when I heard… that I went to prison, it’s something that, I am sorry, I know, I did what I had to do, but it’s not something that I always want to remember.” She added, “I wasn’t nervous. I did my best… I have no dance experience, so each week I know if I stay in, if my fans vote for me… I am just going to get better.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star started the dance routine with one her signature table flips!

“I did that for my fans,” Teresa said. “Because I know they love the whole table-flip thing, this time I did it with a smile… The first time I didn’t do it with a smile.”

The newlywed also gushed over her new husband Luis A. Ruelas, who was there to support her. Giudice called married life “amazing.” She went on, “Louie is here… I am so happy. It has been an epic year for me. I married the love of my life, my soulmate… I am doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’… I hope we stay on longer.”

When asked about any reconciliation with her brother Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga after they didn’t attend her wedding, she said it wasn’t something she wanted to talk about. However, she did reveal, “If I did, they would have been here.”

New episodes of “DWTS” premiere Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.