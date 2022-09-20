ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Up In Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JCfMh_0i2rtkNA00

The Bears are 2-1 and going into this Saturday's game with Iowa State chasing just two teams in the power rankings.

The Oklahoma Sooners remained at the top of the Fan Nation Big 12 power rankings after Week 3, as the Sooners moved head into Big 12 action undefeated.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

Unlike last week, when the power rankings’ first-place votes were split, the Sooners had all seven first-place votes.

Oklahoma faced Nebraska in a renewal of their long-time rivalry, interrupted for more than a decade after Nebraska left for the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers, who fired coach Scott Frost the Sunday before the game, fell hard to the Sooners, 49-14.

One of the biggest surprises in the power rankings came from Kansas, which started 3-0 for the first time in more than a decade after beating Houston, 48-30. Kansas moved up two spots from last week.

The biggest loss of the week was Kansas State, which fell to Tulane at home, 17-10. The win may have robbed the Wildcats of a chance to crash the AP Top 25 going into Big 12 play.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma State took care of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 63-7; Texas Tech lost its first game under coach Joey McGuire, falling, 27-14, to NC State; Baylor handled Texas State, 42-7; Texas pulled away from UTSA, 41-20; West Virginia finally won its first game of the season, beating Towson, 65-7; and Iowa State easily defeated Ohio, 43-10.

TCU was the only Big 12 team off last week.

Entering Week 4, West Virginia kicks off the week with a Thursday contest at Virginia Tech.

Then, on Saturday, there are three Big 12 conference openers. No. 17 Baylor travels to Iowa State, No. 22 Texas is at Texas Tech and Kansas State is at No. 6 Oklahoma. In non-conference matchups, TCU will travel to SMU for the Iron Skillet rivalry game and Kansas will host Duke, with both teams bringing a 3-0 record into the game.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 3 Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma (7) (3-0) — 70 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Oklahoma State (3-0) — 61 points (Last Week: 3)

3. Baylor (2-1) — 54 points (Last Week: 5)

4. Texas (2-1) — 52 points (Last Week: 2)

5. Iowa State (3-0) — 38 points (Last Week: 7)

6. Kansas (3-0) — 35 points (Last Week: 8)

7. Kansas State (2-1) — 26 points (Last Week: 4)

8. Texas Tech (2-1) — 21 points (Last Week: 6)

9. TCU (2-0) — 16 points (Last Week: 9)

10. West Virginia (1-2) — 12 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
KWTX

Hewitt man uncovers ancient mammoth tooth on Waco’s Cotton Belt Trail

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man made a rare and stunning discovery Thursday when he uncovered a Columbian mammoth tooth while hiking on Waco’s Cotton Belt Trail. Art Castillo, of Hewitt, told KWTX he found the tooth while on one of his many visits to the trail, which is located off of Highway 84 in Waco.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
KTEM NewsRadio

Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut

"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco ISD earns superior achievement rating

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District has earned a superior achievement rating on the School Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The district said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that FIRST was developed as the financial accountability system for Texas school districts by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999. The purpose of this system is to ensure that school districts will be held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and achieve improved performance in the management of their financial resources.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Kansas State#Texas Tech#Oklahoma State#Iowa State#American Football#College Football#The Oklahoma Sooners#Longhorns Country#Red Raider Review#Wildcats#Texas State#Utsa
Kiss 103.1 FM

Do You Know These Men? Waco, Texas Police Need Your Help

After a string of catalytic converter thefts earlier this year all over the state, police in Waco, Texas are asking for help to identify two suspects caught on video stealing the valuable car part. About a year ago, Temple police reported 26 cases of catalytic converter theft in less than...
WACO, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas

This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
CHINA SPRING, TX
KWTX

Killeen High School JROTC gets immersive college tour experience

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas A&M University - Central Texas hosted a large group of junior cadets from Killeen High School’s Junior ROTC program. The college said it not only wants to show these cadets what its ROTC program, but also the value of furthering their education. 44 students...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
fox44news.com

Waco in the running for concert series grant

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Creative Waco needs your help to win a $90,000 grant that would bring music to East Waco. If awarded, Creative Waco will receive a grant of $30,000 per year from 2023-2025 to host a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza. To vote, text...
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
769
Followers
432
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy