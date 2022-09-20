Read full article on original website
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen with final thoughts on Cincinnati
Watch as IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Thursday to share final public thoughts on Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Nippert Stadium.
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap week three, preview Cincinnati
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week three win over Western Kentucky, and shared thoughts about their personnel and week four against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern at Nippert...
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Cincinnati week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their fourth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week three win over Western Kentucky and previewed Saturday’s game against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on...
IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2025 names to know — 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno
It’s no secret Indiana needs to replenish its frontcourt, and while he’s still a few years away from college, 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is a player the IU staff has had eyes on for a while. A center in the class of 2025, Moreno attends Great Crossing H.S. in...
IU football: Donaven McCulley’s physical gifts, development at WR earning trust in big moments
With the game on the line on Saturday, Indiana’s Connor Bazelak turned to a fellow quarterback. Donaven McCulley arrived in Bloomington in 2021 as Indiana’s highest-ever rated quarterback recruit. For four years at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, McCulley played the position. Last season for IU as a freshman, he started four games at quarterback and made appearances at the position in seven.
Watch: IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson media day Q&A
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson took questions from the media on Thursday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 against Morehead State. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook:...
Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination
The rare pull has seen plenty of successful outings since 2005.
Latest on Buckeye DE/LB target includes possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game
Bucknuts has latest on talented Cincinnati area defensive end/linebacker including the possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game.
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas
Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/22)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
Xavier Johnson won’t be suspended by IU — but he doesn’t have a car anymore
Indiana fifth-year guard Xavier Johnson won’t be suspended for any games during the 2022-23 season after his offseason traffic incident. But he’ll need a ride to all of the games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU head coach Mike Woodson was asked on Thursday at the program’s media...
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
The five-star news is flowing around UC.
High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games
The Winton Woods High School football team has excelled with a undefeated record entering the second half of the regular season.
Cincinnati, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oak Hills football team will have a game with Colerain High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap
CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
Platinum selling rapper G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria
Homecoming Weekend already includes Hoosier Hysteria and a football game against Michigan. IU has now added live entertainment to the slate for what should be a high profile weekend on the Bloomington campus. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at...
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
Legendary Mount Adams bar celebrates 85th anniversary this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crowley’s in Mount Adams is turning 85 years old this weekend and has a celebration planned. Since opening in 1937, just a few years after prohibition, Crowley’s has been a family-owned bar. “Mom and dad married and 15 years later they didn’t have a penny...
How Cincinnati played a key role in turning tide during World War II
Tri-state men and women played key role in turning the tide during World War II and helping win the war.
