Georgia football is 3-0 as of Saturday. Who do you think will give the Bulldogs the hardest competition in the coming weeks?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football players make plea to have another night game in Sanford Stadium
ATHENS — Georgia learned this week that it will play its first night game of the 2022 season. The only problem is that said game will be played in Columbia, Mo., and not in the friendly confines of Athens. Georgia’s Oct. 1 game against Missouri is set for a...
Georgia's Schedule is a Cake Walk to the CFP, But Will it Come Back to Bite Them?
The Georgia Bulldogs are a foe no team wants to face anytime soon. Looking at the defending national champion's schedule moving forward, it'll be no shocker if they return to the College Football Playoffs. However with a schedule this easy, this season could either be a walk in the park...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum compares Georgia to the 2021 team, says Bulldogs look 'significantly better than Alabama'
Paul Finebaum believes Georgia can be better this season than last year’s national championship team, and the Bulldogs are just getting started. Finebaum shared his thoughts on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they...
dawgnation.com
Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and a gold necklace: How the safety position turned into a strength for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The golden necklace that helps explain Georgia football’s excellent safety play. ATHENS — Georgia safety Christopher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgnation.com
As more Power 5 head coaching jobs open, Georgia football very happy to have Todd Monken
ATHENS — Todd Monken earned a substantial raise this offseason, bumping his salary north of $2 million. It is believed he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport. And to start the 2022 season, Monken has been worth every penny and then some. The Bulldogs are averaging 43.5...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt shares what distinguishes Georgia this season from previous years
Joel Klatt has taken a new perspective on the top team in college football, and noted on his podcast this week that Georgia has taken over the mantle from Alabama. The Bulldogs are now the team asked about taking them or the field, as Klatt suggests as the ongoing September narrative.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide
On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
CBS 46
No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
Friday Night Focus: Major 2025 UGA QB Target Having Stellar Season
Arguably UGAs top 2025 QB target is having the best start to his young career.
247Sports
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bulldawgillustrated.com
Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding
When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that
There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Moped Crash
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man suffered serious injuries following the crash of his moped on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol the accident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m., in the area of Adair Mill Road, east of Logans Trail, north of Cleveland. The initial reports indicated the vehicle involved was...
Ga. man killed when tractor rolls over him while working on it
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man died last week when the tractor he was working on rolled over him. Captain Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Larry Jack Grogan was killed while working on his tractor outside of the shop at his rural home near Danielsville.
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For more information on each of these dogs, visit...
Comments / 0