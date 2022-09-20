ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Woman ‘in crisis’ set herself on fire

A woman reportedly lit herself on fire during a struggle with a village police officer. Officers learned the woman was "in crisis" and threatening to harm herself at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from Richfield Police Department. She was traveling in a vehicle near Wheatley Road and Interstate 77.
RICHFIELD, OH
truecrimedaily

Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Poland, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Poland, OH
Education
Poland, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Bomb Threat#Fbi
cleveland19.com

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect indicted for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station

A grand jury has found enough evidence to charge the man who investigators say shot a man they drove the victim to Youngstown Police headquarters. A three-count indictment handed up Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury charges 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown with murder, having a weapon under a disability, and tampering with evidence.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
sciotopost.com

Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office

Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy