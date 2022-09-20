Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting, crash in Summit County, police say
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police said officers took a man into custody Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting and crash. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of Dailey Road for a motorcycle crash, according to police. But after arriving to the scene, officers learned...
Police: Woman ‘in crisis’ set herself on fire
A woman reportedly lit herself on fire during a struggle with a village police officer. Officers learned the woman was "in crisis" and threatening to harm herself at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from Richfield Police Department. She was traveling in a vehicle near Wheatley Road and Interstate 77.
Listen: Man’s call to police reporting fake active shooter situation at school
At least two Northeast Ohio schools were on lockdown in what's believed to be part of a statewide active shooter hoax involving schools.
Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head
AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy suspected of killing father says disease made him do it
Boardman Police released new details Tuesday morning on the murder a former sheriff's deputy is suspected of including the name of the victim.
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m. APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in...
Suspect indicted for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
A grand jury has found enough evidence to charge the man who investigators say shot a man they drove the victim to Youngstown Police headquarters. A three-count indictment handed up Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury charges 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, of Youngstown with murder, having a weapon under a disability, and tampering with evidence.
Most video of Summit County court worker attacked by deputies, judge “destroyed”
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County court appointed psychologist was attacked by a judge and then tackled by deputies for entering an employee entrance to the courthouse, according to a newly filed lawsuit. The incident happened on September 15, 2020 when Dr. Curtis Williams was leading a mental...
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
‘I panicked’: NE Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam where the caller demanded a ransom to free a loved one.
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 22, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Lordstown prosecutor sentenced to one year probation after OVI incident, charges dismissed
Lordstown prosecutor and former Newton Falls Law Director, Andrew Joseph Fritz has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to amended charges stemming from an OVI arrest back in June. Fritz pled guilty to one count of Physical Control in Warren Municipal Court on Friday with his...
Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office
Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
Warren man charged by feds with 23 counts of selling drugs
An indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court charges a Warren man with selling drugs from March 2021 until this February.
Officer, woman injured after fire incident in Summit County, police say
RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Richfield police said an officer was injured Friday during an incident with a woman in crisis. It took place around 9:30 p.m. on I-271 near the State Route 303 exit, according to police. Police said the officer and woman were involved in a struggle, and she...
