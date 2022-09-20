The 2023 Ford Maverick will represent the model’s second year of production, while it remains as popular as ever, with some 2022 model year customers still waiting to take delivery of their new compact pickup. However, new customers looking to purchase a 2023 Ford Maverick will find that prices have increased across the board, though the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost I-4 is now a no-charge option on all trims, while the all-wheel drive option price has also been changed to reflect that.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO