Read full article on original website
Related
Top Selling Car of Last Decade
New car sales have declined significantly in recent years, in part due to shortages that affected supply. The pandemic-fueled shortages of microchips and other components were more recently exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has pressured supply chains worldwide. Analysts tend to agree that inventory shortages are what is really pressuring U.S. auto […]
5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K
Are you looking for your next new SUV? Here are five great new 2022 SUV models that start under $30K. The post 5 Great New 2022 SUVs Under $30K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Prices Increase, But 2.0L Fee Dropped
The 2023 Ford Maverick will represent the model’s second year of production, while it remains as popular as ever, with some 2022 model year customers still waiting to take delivery of their new compact pickup. However, new customers looking to purchase a 2023 Ford Maverick will find that prices have increased across the board, though the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost I-4 is now a no-charge option on all trims, while the all-wheel drive option price has also been changed to reflect that.
The Ram Electric Truck Concept Will Finally Debut Nov. 17
RamRam's first electric pickup may be coming a little late, but it promises to beat the F-150 Lightning and Silverado EV.
CARS・
Comments / 0