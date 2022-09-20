Read full article on original website
Related
APsystems Introduces QT2 3-Phase Microinverter for C&I Applications
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- APsystems, the global leader in multi-platform solar MLPE technology, unveils the QT2 series, a four-module, three-phase microinverter product line for commercial, industrial, and residential 3-phase solar applications at the RE+ International trade show in Anaheim, California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005154/en/ APsystems QT2 3-Phase microinverter for C&I solar applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
Imperial College to shut joint research ventures with Chinese defence firms
Imperial College will shut down two major research centres sponsored by Chinese aerospace and defence companies amid a crackdown on academic collaborations with China, the Guardian has learned. The Avic Centre for Structural Design and Manufacturing is a long-running partnership with China’s leading civilian and military aviation supplier, which has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
solarpowerworldonline.com
Mango Power to display energy storage systems at RE+
Energy storage company Mango Power, which uses CATL lithium-iron phosphorous battery cells, will showcase its Mango Power E and Mango Power M series systems at the RE+ show. The Mango Power E is a 3.5-kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports 240-V split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances. Mango Power has incorporated four charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for RV and EV ports.
racer.com
Next Race Industry Now tech webinar: "New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World"
Join us for Episode 235 of RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech & Business Webinar: “EV Racing – New Insights and Safety for the EV Racing World”. Wednesday, September 28 at 9:00am PT / noon ET: Click here to register. With John Evans, president, ESI Equipment and Race Track Safety...
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
TechCrunch
Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm
While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theevreport.com
Stellantis Invests in Italian Industrial Footprint As it Pushes Toward Electrification
TURIN, ITALY – Stellantis N.V. announced two additional major initiatives within its Italian industrial footprint aimed at further driving the Company’s transformation of its global electrification value chain and supporting its aggressive decarbonization targets. To meet the growing demand for electrified vehicles and the ambitious targets presented in...
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace TravelX Launches With Tickets From Low-Cost Argentinian Airline Flybondi
TravelX, a marketplace for tokenized travel products, went live on Wednesday with the offering of inventory of the low-cost Argentine airline Flybondi. The platform currently offers 2.5 million tickets, which are tokenized when purchased and converted into NFTs called NFTickets, TravelX Chief Blockchain Officer Facundo Martin Diaz told CoinDesk. After...
Sri Lanka to unveil debt restructuring plan to creditors
COLOMBO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan authorities will formally hold talks with international creditors on Friday to start the process of restructuring billions of dollars of its debt and share plans to tackle the island's worst economic crisis in more than seven decades.
Continental Wins 2022 PACE Technology and Partnership Awards
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Technology company Continental has won a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its MK C2 brake-by-wire system. Additionally, BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for their development of the CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access technology. The awards were announced during the annual ceremony on September 19 at the Fisher Music Center in Detroit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/ Continental’s one box brake system, MK C2. MK C2 is Continental’s second-generation brake-by-wire system and has been in series production since July 2022. The MK C2 was awarded an Automotive News PACE Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS・
Friday briefing: What to expect from Kwasi Kwarteng today
Good morning. For a “mini” budget, today’s announcements by new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will have some pretty maxi consequences. At 9.30 this morning, Kwarteng will set out significant tax cuts, explain how he will pay for the energy price freeze and announce new “investment zones”. He will tell MPs that his plans will help break the “vicious cycle of stagnation”.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Liverpool expands partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Liverpool football club is deepening its ties with the crypto world by expanding a partnership with French blockchain-based sports startup Sorare, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
MLB・
natureworldnews.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests In Struck Capital To Fuel LA’s Tech Drive
Leonardo DiCaprio wants LA to be the next tech hub, and he is making bold moves to make it happen. The Oscar-winning actor recently joined Struck Capital as a limited partner to fuel this dream. He injected a significant sum into the fund and, more importantly, brought his star power into the conversation. The partnership has proven the value of focusing on the future and not just one industry. Though DiCpario is one of the biggest proponents for Green Energy and money is starting to flow there from VC's especially following Bidens IRA that is focusing on a clean energy future.
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Rad Power Bikes and Cycle pilot consumer e-bike subscriptions
RadRunner and RadWagon, for rent with a starting price of €79.90 per month and the choice between a rolling monthly rental or a yearly contract, according to Cycle. This partnership is Rad’s first subscription play — the company has been hyperfocused on direct-to-consumer sales but wants to attract a new segment of customers that prefer to pay for the usage of an e-bike rather than owning it outright, according to Arno Saladin, Rad’s European business director.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies
NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
Comments / 0