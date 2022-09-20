Leonardo DiCaprio wants LA to be the next tech hub, and he is making bold moves to make it happen. The Oscar-winning actor recently joined Struck Capital as a limited partner to fuel this dream. He injected a significant sum into the fund and, more importantly, brought his star power into the conversation. The partnership has proven the value of focusing on the future and not just one industry. Though DiCpario is one of the biggest proponents for Green Energy and money is starting to flow there from VC's especially following Bidens IRA that is focusing on a clean energy future.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO