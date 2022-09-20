ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Attention I-80 Users!!

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, will require lane and ramp closures over multiple weekends!. Thursday evenings at 10pm, lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80,...
JOLIET, IL
Local 4 WHBF

IDOT announces bridge deck patching on I-80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the third of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor. Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, lane […]
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Village of Oswego switches police car order

With market availability uncertainty, the Village of Oswego has approved switching to a new provider for three new police cars. Previously in March, the board approved four squad cars. The purchase of three new 2023 squad cars will go to Morrow Brothers Ford of downstate Greenfield, Illinois, not to exceed...
OSWEGO, IL
khqa.com

Missing Illinois man found safe

ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Scott M. Rhodes was canceled at 6:20 a.m. Thursday. Illinois State Police say Rhodes was found and is safe. ORIGINAL:. Illinois State Police, ISP, on Wednesday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a man who "is missing based...
CHANNAHON, IL
wjol.com

WJOL SOURCES: School Bus Driver Strike in Will County Averted

School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Sources to WJOL have reported that the bus drivers and monitors for a local transportation company have ratified their new contract and will not go on strike later this week. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike earlier in the month and a work stoppage could have occurred as early as Wednesday. Approximately 500 drivers and monitors could have walked off the job if the new agreement was rejected. With that agreement being approved the strike is no longer a possibility.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WOMI Owensboro

You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks

There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way

The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Third Weekend Of Single Lane Traffic On I-80 Through Joliet Begins Thursday at 10pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street, in Joliet, which is the length of the Des Plaines River Bridge. It will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the third of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Injuries Reported In Peru Crash On Route 251 Bridge

Injuries were reported in a multiple vehicle wreck in Peru. Police and paramedics were called just after 2:30 Thursday afternoon about a crash just north of the bridge on Route 251 over the Illinois River. One person was said to be laying on the ground immediately after the wreck. Traffic on Route 251 was rerouted in the area of the crash for nearly an hour.
PERU, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Top Ranking Nominations For Illinois’ Bad Mom Of The Year Award

There are no perfect parents in the world but these women should definitely be nominated for bad mom of the year in Illinois. I'll be the first to admit, that I'm not a perfect parent. My mother and father weren't either. In fact, they don't exist. Everyone makes mistakes. The main thing is to keep your children safe. Unfortunately, these bad moms in Illinois went above and beyond in suckiness. They need to be nominated for bad mom for the year. I believe both have a good shot at winning.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
WGNtv.com

New Severe Thunderstorm Warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties; valid until 7:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois State Park Ranks Among Best Places to Spot Fall Colors

Brace yourselves, autumn lovers: You won't have to travel all too far and wide to catch prime views of fall foliage. Instead, you can head to an Illinois state park. Farmer's Almanac named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to see crispy, warmed-toned leaves throughout the season.
ILLINOIS STATE

