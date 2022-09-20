Read full article on original website
WOWT
Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival kicks off second weekend
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sure sign of Fall in Nebraska: AppleJack Festival continues this weekend at Arbor Day Farm. “The AppleJack Festival weekends brings out the best of what the farm has to offer,” an Arbor Day Farm spokeswoman said in the release. For this...
KETV.com
North Omaha revitalization starts by helping new business owners
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a renewed push to revitalize North Omaha, starting with help for new business owners trying to get on their feet. Douglas County is already sharing some federal funds from the American Rescue Plan with business support organizations. North Omaha has a lot of potential,...
klin.com
Downtown Lincoln Craft Beer Bar Closing It’s Doors
A downtown Lincoln bar known for it’s craft beers will be closing it’s doors at the end of September. Matt Myers is the owner of the Happy Raven just north of 11th and O Street. Owner Matt Myers said in a Facebook post that it was with a...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
rejournals.com
Grandbridge closes $3.3 million refinance loan for retail center in Omaha
Minneapolis-based Senior Vice President Brett Olson and Vice President Jeff Witt with Grandbridge recently closed a $3.315 million permanent refinance loan secured by a 100% occupied retail center in Omaha, Nebraska. The borrower was able to lock in a fixed-rate, seven-year loan open at par at closing, giving it the...
hamburgreporter.com
Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Nebraska
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
KETV.com
Regents will vote to expand UNMC across Saddle Creek
OMAHA, Neb. — UNMC is closing in on an opportunity to spur health care business in the Midwest. The Nebraska Board of Regents will vote on approving the start of construction for the Innovation Hub, which is part of a UNMC project called "Catalyst." UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said...
klkntv.com
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
KETV.com
KETV’s Giving Wednesday partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Omaha and KETV are partnering for a Giving Wednesday on Sept. 28. RMHC provides a sense of comfort to families that come to Omaha hospitals for their child’s medical treatment. As a support arm for Omaha-area hospitals, they can...
KETV.com
'A huge event for our little, tiny town': Luke Bryan performing in Murdock, Nebraska, Thursday night
MURDOCK, Neb. — Thousands are going to a small Nebraska town as part of Luke Bryan's Farm Tour. The country singer will perform at Stock Hay and Grain in Murdock Thursday at 6 p.m. It's been a year in the making and people from the town say they can't...
klin.com
Lincoln Streets To Close For Two Special Events On Sunday
Several streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets. North 47th Street from...
KETV.com
Omaha weighs switching gears on bike lane, streetcar coexistence
OMAHA, Neb. — The future of downtown Omaha's protected bike lane is in limbo Wednesday night. City officials said they might be switching gears, possibly making a future streetcar the priority. The 18-month pilot project on the Market to Midtown Bikeway wraps up at the end of September. This...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln events to cause several road closures on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two upcoming events in Lincoln could be causing some traffic delays for drivers. On Sunday, the Streets Alive! and Pumpkin Run events will be taking place, causing several road closures across Lincoln. The Streets Alive! event, which runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., will cause...
KETV.com
Otoe-Missouria tribe returns to ancestors' home in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — In Lincoln on Wednesday, a native tribe returned to their ancestors' home with prayer, dance and healing. Dozens of members of the Otoe-Missouria tribe were honored in a homecoming celebration at the Great Plains Museum. Mayor Leiron Gaylor Baird proclaimed it Otoe-Missouria Day as part of...
doniphanherald.com
Proposed 'premier' RV park along Platte River dead in the water
OMAHA — The controversial RV park that was proposed along the Platte River near Valley has been dropped. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, had proposed developing what he described as Nebraska's "premier RV park." The plan would have put about 250 RVs on land that abuts about three-quarters of a mile of riverfront immediately downstream of the Sokol Camp residential area.
1011now.com
Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in the state. Staying cloudy, cool, and wet to begin the fall season. Anxiety screenings for adults now recommended at primary care visits. Updated: 5 hours ago. CHI doctor says a...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska at Lincoln announces $300 million multimedia rights agreement with Playfly
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Lincoln announced Thursday a proposed 15-year, $300 million multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports Properties. The agreement, which will be effective Oct. 1, 2022, would give Playfly exclusive multimedia rights and make the company the university's sponsorship arm. “We are pleased...
iheart.com
Construction To Close Riverfront Pedestrian Bridge
Next week, "The RiverFront" construction in Omaha will temporarily close the "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" because of ongoing work within Lewis & Clark Landing along the Missouri. The "Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge" serves as an access point between the "CHI Health Center Omaha" plaza entrance near...
doniphanherald.com
Coal supply problems, natural gas hikes to increase costs for Fremont Utilities customers
Delayed shipments of coal combined with high natural gas prices are likely to cause increases in household utility bills, Fremont Utilities is warning its customers. Officials with the utility have been trying to get the word out so that customers aren’t surprised by higher bills, said Jeff Shanahan, general manager.
