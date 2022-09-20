Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Lamination solutions company to build new facility in Roanoke
North American Specialty Laminations LLC will build a 57,000-square-foot production facility in Roanoke County. The company is a leader in North America for differentiated lamination solutions for the building products industry, according to a press release, and will invest $2 million in establishing a mid-Atlantic operation. The Roanoke facility will create 44 jobs at 5185 Benois Road, and serve NASL’s east/southeast customers.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Agriculture official visits Franklin County
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
WSLS
Neon signs return to Roanoke City Market Building after more than a decade in storage
ROANOKE, Va. – Keep an eye out for two neon City Market Building signs the next time you visit downtown Roanoke. The iconic signs have returned after nearly a decade in storage following building renovations. The signs, which were originally placed on the building in 1986, are known as...
WSLS
Roanoke County Police Chief set to retire, effective in 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Chief of Police has announced his retirement. On Thursday, Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard Hall announced that his retirement will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of Roanoke County Police Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Possible development at Evans Spring divides activists and council candidates
Roanoke’s elected leaders stress that there’s no concrete plan to develop Evans Spring. But ever since Roanoke City Council in June voted to pay for a development master plan, a small group of activists has been meeting at a Northwest Roanoke church to strategize. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
cardinalnews.org
In Pulaski, driving toward the future
At an age when many men are thinking about retirement, Patrick Collignon could have chosen to ride out the rest of the trip like a long-distance trucker nearing the terminal. Instead, he stepped down from an industry behemoth and turned the ignition switch of a start-up. His destination is the...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer to announce Virginia child ID program
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer are joining forces to promote child safety. On Thursday just before the Virginia Tech football game, Miyares and Beamer will announce a partnership with the National Child ID program, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to small fire, dog brought outside for fresh air
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire on Wednesday. This incident happened on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They also said a dog was brought out for some fresh air.
WSLS
Virginia Tech to host live safety, security presentation
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Promoting on-campus safety. Virginia Tech Emergency Management and the Virginia Tech Police Department will come together to present valuable information on safety, security, and preparedness in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. “It’s yet another way to try and build those bridges and build understanding, build awareness,...
WSET
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chathamstartribune.com
Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle
Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
Virginia Tech offers $54 million to climate-friendly farmers
Virginia Tech has reportedly received $80 million in federal funding that the school says will go toward jump-starting efforts in four states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms.
WSET
Longtime Pittsylvania Co. Attorney Named Interim County Administrator
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to appoint longtime County Attorney Vaden Hunt as Interim County Administrator. The County is in the midst of a nationwide search for the next full-time County Administrator. “I am honored to step into this role on an...
WSLS
Roanoke unveils historical marker dedicated to lynching victim
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of work and attention to detail, the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled its first historical marker dedicated to honoring the victim of a lynching that happened in the city. Driving down Franklin Road SW, you’ll now see a new blue historical marker telling...
WSLS
Kendal at Lexington unveils robot to help with dining services
LEXINGTON, Va. – A local senior center is making some unique technological advances. On Wednesday, Kendal at Lexington said they started programming and testing a new service robot that’s designed to increase efficiencies and enhance dining services in their main dining room. Kendal at Lexington said their Servi...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month
Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
WSET
James Crossing apartment management gives answers about unsafe and condemned building
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 has finally heard back from the property owners at the James Crossing apartments in Lynchburg after dozens were left without a home when their building was shut down. "The way they've been treating us ever since this happened is pretty much like criminals. Like...
Comments / 0