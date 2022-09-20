ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Lamination solutions company to build new facility in Roanoke

North American Specialty Laminations LLC will build a 57,000-square-foot production facility in Roanoke County. The company is a leader in North America for differentiated lamination solutions for the building products industry, according to a press release, and will invest $2 million in establishing a mid-Atlantic operation. The Roanoke facility will create 44 jobs at 5185 Benois Road, and serve NASL’s east/southeast customers.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Agriculture official visits Franklin County

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County Police Chief set to retire, effective in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Chief of Police has announced his retirement. On Thursday, Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard Hall announced that his retirement will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of Roanoke County Police Department...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Possible development at Evans Spring divides activists and council candidates

Roanoke’s elected leaders stress that there’s no concrete plan to develop Evans Spring. But ever since Roanoke City Council in June voted to pay for a development master plan, a small group of activists has been meeting at a Northwest Roanoke church to strategize. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

In Pulaski, driving toward the future

At an age when many men are thinking about retirement, Patrick Collignon could have chosen to ride out the rest of the trip like a long-distance trucker nearing the terminal. Instead, he stepped down from an industry behemoth and turned the ignition switch of a start-up. His destination is the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech to host live safety, security presentation

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Promoting on-campus safety. Virginia Tech Emergency Management and the Virginia Tech Police Department will come together to present valuable information on safety, security, and preparedness in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. “It’s yet another way to try and build those bridges and build understanding, build awareness,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle

Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

Roanoke unveils historical marker dedicated to lynching victim

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of work and attention to detail, the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled its first historical marker dedicated to honoring the victim of a lynching that happened in the city. Driving down Franklin Road SW, you’ll now see a new blue historical marker telling...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Kendal at Lexington unveils robot to help with dining services

LEXINGTON, Va. – A local senior center is making some unique technological advances. On Wednesday, Kendal at Lexington said they started programming and testing a new service robot that’s designed to increase efficiencies and enhance dining services in their main dining room. Kendal at Lexington said their Servi...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:56 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in traffic on Interstate 81, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened on I-81 North at mile marker 135.6. As of 6:39 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month

Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
ROANOKE, VA

