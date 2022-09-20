Margaret Mary Massie of Hillsboro passed away Monday (9/19) at the age of 68. The visitation for Margaret Massie will be Friday (9/23) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral mass at 10 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Richwoods. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO