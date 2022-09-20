Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Joyce Lee Burris — Service 9/26/22 1 P.M.
Joyce Lee Burris of Festus passed away Monday (9/19) at the age of 78. The visitation for Joyce Burris will be Monday (9/26) from Noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Sandy Baptist Cemetery in Hillsboro.
mymoinfo.com
Kyle Mayerhoffer – Service 9/25/22
Kyle Mayerhoffer of Bonne Terre died Wednesday at the age of 36. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Kyle Mayerhoffer will be Sunday from 10 until 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Katie Elizabeth Cottrell (nee Cox) – Service 9/24/22 At 11 A.M.
Katie Elizabeth Cottrell (nee Cox) of Seymour, formerly of Cherryville, died July 13th at the age of 97. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Cherryville Baptist Cemetery. Inurnment is at the cemetery. Visitation for Katie Cottrell is Saturday morning at 11 at Cherryville First Baptist...
mymoinfo.com
Angela Nichole Sutton – Celebration Of Life 9/23/22 At 11 A.M.
Angela Nichole Sutton of Farmington died Monday at the age of 47. A celebration of life will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial is at Annapolis Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Carolyn Ann Palmer – Service 9/25/22
Carolyn Ann Palmer of Cuba died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 1 at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carolyn Palmer will be Saturday evening from 4 until 7 at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Joan Elizabeth McWilliams – Service 9/23/22
Joan Elizabeth McWilliams of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Joan McWilliams will be Friday from 10 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Sharon Louise Wilkinson – Graveside Service – 09/22/22 at 4 p.m.
Sharon Louise Wilkinson of Mineral Point died Monday at the age of 69. A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon at 4 at the New Diggins Cemetery, located south of Springtown.
mymoinfo.com
Alan Randolph Borner — Celebration of Life 9/25/22 2 P.M. until 4 P.M.
Alan Randolph Borner of Festus passed away Tuesday, September 13th, he was 94 years old. A celebration of life for Alan Borner will be held on Tuesday, September 25th from 2 until 4 at The Hosting Haven. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Margaret Mary Massie — Funeral Mass 9/23/22 10 A.M.
Margaret Mary Massie of Hillsboro passed away Monday (9/19) at the age of 68. The visitation for Margaret Massie will be Friday (9/23) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral mass at 10 at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Richwoods. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
mymoinfo.com
Robert Allen Boyd – Service 9/24/22
Robert Allen Boyd of St Louis died July 3rd at the age of 81. A memorial service will be Saturday afternoon at 3:30 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Two members inducted into Blackcat Hall of Fame
(Herculaneum) Two members were recently inducted into the Dunklin R-5 School District’s Blackcat Hall of Fame. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman says Alumni Barbara Hill of the class of 1957 and Bruce Thomas of the class of 1965 are this year’s inductees. [F:\WIRE\CURRENT AUDIO\KJ092122C.wav] :25. Both Hill and Thomas...
myleaderpaper.com
Randy Charles Summers, 45, House Springs
Randy Charles Summers, 45, of House Springs died Sept. 11, 2022, at his home. Mr. Summers enjoyed painting and remodeling homes, fishing, boating, working on cars, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others. Born April 25, 1977, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Patricia (Hampton) Summers and Charles Parks.
mymoinfo.com
Show Me Strong Cancer Fundraiser In October
A sign that says "Fighting Cancer." Bonne Terre) A group called Show Me Strong has been formed to help people suffering with cancer. Casey Burns is one of the founders of Show Me Strong. She tells us more about their mission. Burns says the groups first major fundraiser will take...
mymoinfo.com
Reynolds County Fair Begins Thursday And Goes Until Saturday
(Redford) The Reynolds County Fair begins Thursday in Redford and goes until Saturday. Deanna Turner is the First Lady of the fair. She says you can’t miss the setup. Thursday is Family Day so admission is free. Turner tells us what the schedule is on Thursday. Turner walks us...
mymoinfo.com
Bake It To A Million
(Farmington) Planning has begun for this year’s Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington. The event raises money for food pantries in Farmington. Organizer Chris Landrum tells us how she got the idea for the fundraiser, which is into it’s 17th year. Landrum says this is...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely police continues neighborhood walks
(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
mymoinfo.com
Girls Night Out For The United Way A Big Success
(Farmington) Final numbers are in from this months Girls Night Out Celebration held by the United Way of St. Francois County. Executive Director Cassie Thomas says it was a tremendous success, raising over nine thousand dollars. Girls Night Out was held at Twin Oaks Winery. The United Way of St....
mymoinfo.com
De Soto Public Library remodel coming soon
(De Soto) The De Soto Public Library will be getting a makeover soon. Karen Graham is the director of the library. She says thanks to some help from a local state senator, the remodel of the library is now possible. Graham goes over some of the renovations that will be...
mymoinfo.com
Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show
(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident
(Farmington) A 20 year old man from Farmington was injured last night in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Hilderbrecht Road. The highway patrol says Kaleb Chadwick was driving north when an unknown vehicle pulled out in front of him. He swerved his motorcycle to the left, causing it...
