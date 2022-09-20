A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.

