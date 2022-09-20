Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers
A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
WINKNEWS.com
1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
WINKNEWS.com
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on Edison Bridge
Multiple people are dead after a fatal crash on the Edison Bridge in North Fort Myers on Saturday. FMPD says that 4 people are confirmed dead but they cannot give a specific number on how many victims were involved in the crash. Police say the lanes on the bridge going...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead in Sarasota County shooting, deputies say
Sarasota County deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County
Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
Edison Bridge shut down for fatal crash
Police say the Edison Bridge is shut down due to a fatal crash. No word on how long the road will be closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot
Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man Charged After Stabbing A Victim Over 40 Times With Scissors In A Store
A Florida man is behind bars and charged with Attempted Murder after entering a store and stabbing a person more than 40 times with a pair of scissors. According to investigators, on September 19, 2022, deputies responded to a stabbing at The Trading Post at
Report: Man tried to behead stabbing victim at Burnt Store Marina
Incident report goes in-depth on witnesses who claim Clarke tries to saw the victim's head off after at least 40 stab wounds.
Mysuncoast.com
Man accused of killing 13-year-old in hit-and-run appears in court
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After his extradition from Arkansas to Sarasota, David Chang appeared in court on a charge of leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death. Chang, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed 13-yaer-old Lilly, a student at Pine View High School. She was...
Southwest Florida man arrested for trying to behead victim during attack
A Southwest Florida man's been charged with attempted second-degree murder after trying to behead someone using a knife and scissors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person hospitalized after overnight shooting, Fort Myers
One person is sent to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Fort Myers early Friday morning according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
Police arrest a man who broke into and stole from a victim's car
Collier County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who broke into a victim's car and stole a cooler last month.
Florida Man Sentenced To 13 Years Following Drowning Of 19-Month-Old Child
A Florida man has been found guilty in a case of gross negligence that led to the death o a 19-month-old child. Shahzad Nazir Sayed, 28, of Punta Gorda, was found guilty and sentenced to 13 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation,
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police investigating gunfire on Velasco Street
Fort Myers police are investigating gunfire reported on Velasco Street late Tuesday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a Shot Spotter alert came through at around 11:30 p.m. reporting gunfire on the Velasco side of Royal Palm Gardens Apartments, located at 2909 Blount St. Police say that side...
WINKNEWS.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic
A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
Lake Placid man arrested, called one of county’s ‘most prolific drug dealers’
A Lake Placid man deputies called "one of Highlands County's most prolific drug dealers" was arrested after officers found enough fentanyl "to kill 25,000 people".
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man arrested, accused of check fraud, stealing over $100K
A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Cape Coral police say he used personal information to make counterfeit checks and stole over $100,000. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Dysean Isiah Bryant, 21, was arrested and faces fourteen counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information, coupled with evidence of grand theft of around $106,691.25. He was already incarcerated at the Lee County Jail on separate charges.
WINKNEWS.com
1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday
One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...
Comments / 2