Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian injured in crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers

A pedestrian was injured in a crash on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sunday night. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This crash remains under investigation.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Immokalee Road in Orangetree

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Immokalee Road in Collier County on Sunday morning. Troopers say an SUV and a motorcycle collided near the intersection of Immokalee Road and Oil Well Road just after 4 a.m. According to FHP, the SUV was traveling west...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in shooting on Fort Myers Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Fort Myers Beach. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died at the Red Coconut RV Park. The RV Park is off of Estero Boulevard and just south of Sand Dollar Drive. The Mobile Command Center and the Crime Scene Unit...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two men arrested, accused of illegally hunting in Collier County

Two men were arrested after Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they were caught illegally hunting on County Road 858. Yoandry Quevedo-Ayala, 31, and Pedro Leal-Pavon, 40 were arrested on charges of violation of Florida code pertaining to hunting regulations and unlawful to take or kill a deer, fawn, or antlerless deer during open season.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Search on for truck in attempted boat theft from Cape Haze lot

Authorities are searching for two suspects who attempted to steal a 21-foot boat and trailer on Thursday from a Cape Haze storage lot. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to steal a NauticStar boat and trailer. They used a 2-tone truck but fled after a witness...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man accused of killing 13-year-old in hit-and-run appears in court

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After his extradition from Arkansas to Sarasota, David Chang appeared in court on a charge of leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death. Chang, 65, of Osprey, is alleged to have struck and killed 13-yaer-old Lilly, a student at Pine View High School. She was...
SARASOTA, FL
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police investigating gunfire on Velasco Street

Fort Myers police are investigating gunfire reported on Velasco Street late Tuesday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a Shot Spotter alert came through at around 11:30 p.m. reporting gunfire on the Velasco side of Royal Palm Gardens Apartments, located at 2909 Blount St. Police say that side...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tractor-trailer crash on I-75 in Fort Myers leads to gravel spill, severe traffic

A crash on northbound I-75 in Fort Myers led to a tractor-trailer spilling its load of gravel, causing severe traffic backups early Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer carrying gravel was traveling north on I-75, nearly midway between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard, around 5 a.m. The tractor-trailer then rear-ended a cement truck traveling ahead of it, sending the load of gravel all over the outside and center lanes of I-75.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested, accused of check fraud, stealing over $100K

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Cape Coral police say he used personal information to make counterfeit checks and stole over $100,000. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Dysean Isiah Bryant, 21, was arrested and faces fourteen counts of unlawful possession of personal identifying information, coupled with evidence of grand theft of around $106,691.25. He was already incarcerated at the Lee County Jail on separate charges.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person shot in Fort Myers on Monday

One person has been shot outside of a store at Palm Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard in Fort Myers Monday evening. According to a Fort Myers Police Officer, a shooting investigation is taking place at the Fort Myers scene. The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening in front of...

