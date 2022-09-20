Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Related
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 22
1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday. There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books. Schuler is also known for their...
Fox17
Boot Up! Exodus Place asking for 75 winter boot donations by the end of 2022
Exodus Place serves the men in the West Michigan community who are experiencing homelessness. Right now, they're collecting boots to prepare these men for the harsh Michigan winter, and they're asking for donations from the community. They're collecting new and gently used men's winter boots to help members of Exodus...
Fox17
Enjoy show tunes, food, and raise money for North Kent Connect at "A Night on Broadway"
Come see some of West Michigan's pastors performing show tunes, eating wonderful food, and raising money for a good cause at North Kent Connect's fundraiser, A Night On Broadway. A Night On Broadway will be hosted by Sparta’s favorite funny man, Jeff “Spanky” Amlotte. In addition to pastors singing the...
Fox17
'It's an increase in every aspect of living': Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes expresses residents' growing needs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Earlier this week Kalamazoo City Commissioner voted to increase the city’s water and sewer rate by 20%; however, that is one of the many demands Kalamazoo residents are facing. “An increase that may not seem like a lot to someone can really impact families. And...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Kent County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees through Sept. 24
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter is celebrating the start of fall in a big way!. Through Saturday, Sept. 24, the shelter says it’s lowering adoption fees to $40 for dogs and puppies. We’re told cats may also be adopted for only a $5 fee....
Fox17
West Michigan Works! receives national honor for apprenticeship program
Learning a skilled trade can be difficult when not knowing where to look to get experience. West Michigan Works! continues to be a national leader in apprenticeships and recently received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative for the work they do. West Michigan Works! currently holds...
Fox17
What's new at Grand Rapids Brewing Company
Grand Rapids Brewing Company is a name locals know quite well, offering dozens of different brews, good food, and a friendly atmosphere. Head Brewer Ramsey Louder discusses what Grand Rapids Brewing Company has to offer, especially now during ArtPrize. Learn more by visiting grbrewingcompany.com Stay up to date on events...
Fox17
Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid Police are investigating the death of a man at Fish Ladder Park. The body was found around 11:45 Monday night, but the cause of death is not apparent according to GRPD. Police later identified the man as 41-year-old David Pienton. The cause of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Police locate suspect vehicle in Battle Creek 2-year-old's death
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek on Tuesday. The shooting happened outside a home near Cliff and Hwy streets during the early morning hours, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Fox17
Blue Bridge closed overnight, police citing public safety concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed from midnight to 6:00 a.m. A representative for Grand Rapids Police says that the closure was prompted by concerns for public safety and for the protection of art installations displayed downtown during the annual ArtPrize competition.
Fox17
Drive-by shooting leaves 2-year-old dead in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning. The city says the shooting resulted in the death of 2-year-old Kai Rowan Turner. We’re told multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV at a home near the intersection at...
Fox17
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 5 years for buying 28 guns with stolen identity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for buying dozens of guns through the use of a stolen identity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan. We’re told 39-year-old David Tillman Deloach pleaded guilty...
Fox17
Late night chase ends in crash
IONIA, Mich. — A man was hospitalized then arrested after leading police on a chase through Ionia that ended in a crash. The man was driving a Dodge Durango on S. Dexter St. just before midnight Tuesday when it happened. In a Facebook post, Ionia Department of Public Safety...
Fox17
Excellence in Education: Nathan Fischer
MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Nathan Fischer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education. “Mr. Fischer is a great person to have in an educational system,” says Stacey Baab, Fischer's nominator. “He’s making an impression on these kids that can last him throughout their lives.”. When asked...
Fox17
Muskegon Co. judicial candidate arraigned on domestic violence charge
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County judicial candidate has been formally arraigned on a domestic violence charge. Attorney Jason Kolkema is accused of physically assaulting a woman on Aug. 18, according to documents obtained by FOX 17. The incident reportedly took place at an apartment complex in Muskegon. Court...
Fox17
GRPS, police investigate rumor involving handgun in high school bathroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is working with police after a gun was reportedly discovered inside one of its schools. The district tells us a staff member was informed Monday of a circulating rumor that a student had been spotted with a handgun inside a bathroom at Innovation Central High School.
Fox17
Eclectic String Music Ensemble performing at Rivertown Crossings on Sept. 25
Eclectic String Music Ensemble is a classically-trained, acoustic fusion string group based that performs mashups and arrangements blending classical repertoire and instruments with modern music, and they're bringing their sound to Grandville in an upcoming performance at Rivertown Crossings Mall. ESME's "Howl's Moving Castle" Concert will take place on Sunday,...
Comments / 0