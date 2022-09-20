ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 22

1. A favorite book store in Grand Rapids is celebrating a major milestone this weekend. Schuler Books will mark 40 years of service at its Grand Rapids, Okemos, and Ann Arbor stores on Saturday. There will be prizes, activities, cookies, and of course, books. Schuler is also known for their...
Fox17

West Michigan Works! receives national honor for apprenticeship program

Learning a skilled trade can be difficult when not knowing where to look to get experience. West Michigan Works! continues to be a national leader in apprenticeships and recently received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative for the work they do. West Michigan Works! currently holds...
Fox17

What's new at Grand Rapids Brewing Company

Grand Rapids Brewing Company is a name locals know quite well, offering dozens of different brews, good food, and a friendly atmosphere. Head Brewer Ramsey Louder discusses what Grand Rapids Brewing Company has to offer, especially now during ArtPrize. Learn more by visiting grbrewingcompany.com Stay up to date on events...
Fox17

Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid Police are investigating the death of a man at Fish Ladder Park. The body was found around 11:45 Monday night, but the cause of death is not apparent according to GRPD. Police later identified the man as 41-year-old David Pienton. The cause of...
Fox17

Police locate suspect vehicle in Battle Creek 2-year-old's death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek on Tuesday. The shooting happened outside a home near Cliff and Hwy streets during the early morning hours, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Fox17

Blue Bridge closed overnight, police citing public safety concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids will be closed from midnight to 6:00 a.m. A representative for Grand Rapids Police says that the closure was prompted by concerns for public safety and for the protection of art installations displayed downtown during the annual ArtPrize competition.
Fox17

Drive-by shooting leaves 2-year-old dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A toddler has died after a drive-by shooting in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning. The city says the shooting resulted in the death of 2-year-old Kai Rowan Turner. We’re told multiple shots were fired from a dark-colored SUV at a home near the intersection at...
Fox17

Late night chase ends in crash

IONIA, Mich. — A man was hospitalized then arrested after leading police on a chase through Ionia that ended in a crash. The man was driving a Dodge Durango on S. Dexter St. just before midnight Tuesday when it happened. In a Facebook post, Ionia Department of Public Safety...
Fox17

Excellence in Education: Nathan Fischer

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Nathan Fischer is being recognized for his Excellence in Education. “Mr. Fischer is a great person to have in an educational system,” says Stacey Baab, Fischer's nominator. “He’s making an impression on these kids that can last him throughout their lives.”. When asked...
Fox17

GRPS, police investigate rumor involving handgun in high school bathroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is working with police after a gun was reportedly discovered inside one of its schools. The district tells us a staff member was informed Monday of a circulating rumor that a student had been spotted with a handgun inside a bathroom at Innovation Central High School.
Fox17

Eclectic String Music Ensemble performing at Rivertown Crossings on Sept. 25

Eclectic String Music Ensemble is a classically-trained, acoustic fusion string group based that performs mashups and arrangements blending classical repertoire and instruments with modern music, and they're bringing their sound to Grandville in an upcoming performance at Rivertown Crossings Mall. ESME's "Howl's Moving Castle" Concert will take place on Sunday,...
