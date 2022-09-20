ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

myneworleans.com

Windsor Court Hotel Announces new Program with Glass Half Full

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Windsor Court Hotel, an elegant escape in the heart of New Orleans, proudly announces a partnership with Glass Half Full, an innovative New Orleans glass recycling company. Furthering dedication to sustainability and a premium service offering, Windsor Court Hotel is proud to be the first hotel in the city to take part in this premium recycling plan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining

In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

New Orleans Fall Festival Guide

Sept. 28-Oct. 2 | Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds, facebook.com/TangiFair. Head to Amite City to enjoy live music, carnival rides, and so much more. Explore the festival's full-scale model of a pioneer town, check out textile displays of handmade items like woodworking and jewelry, or see a variety of 4H animals at the fair's annual livestock show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

It's National Ice Cream Cone Day. So we tried fall flavors at Creole Creamery.

At the first sign of fall, pumpkin-flavored snacks and drinks are on the menu. The new pumpkin praline ice cream at Creole Creamery is a sign of the changing seasons. The pale orange ice cream has subtle hints of pumpkin spice and is studded with praline coated pecans. I ordered two scoops in a handmade waffle cone, which added an extra crunch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wanderingwheatleys.com

13 Must-Eat Foods in New Orleans (and Where to Try Them!)

There really is no foodie destination in the US quite like New Orleans. From its blend of Cajun, Creole, and African cuisine to the undeniable influences of French, Spanish, and Vietnamese traditions, New Orleans truly is a melting pot of culinary cultures. And with its proximity to the Gulf of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Apartment Therapy

Peek Inside This Cool-Looking House on the Market in New Orleans for $360,000

Address: 2117 Toledano St., New Orleans, Louisiana. As anyone who has tried to sell a house or scrolled through the Zillow feed shopping for their own well knows, curb appeal is a huge factor. Don’t judge a book by its cover, of course, but a home with an interesting or beautiful exterior just stands out from the pack. That’s exactly what caught my eye about this delightfully funky home for sale in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list

LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
EDGARD, LA
TODAY.com

Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans

Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brennan's and Chicken's Kitchen named to New York Times list of 50 best American restaurants

Want to dine at two of the 50 best restaurants in the country? All it takes is a quick drive over the bridge to Gretna or a trip to the French Quarter. On Tuesday, The New York Times published the 2022 restaurant list that names the 50 restaurants they love the most this year. Two New Orleans area restaurants made the final cut: the historic Brennan's, 417 Royal St., and Chicken's Kitchen, 629 Derbigny St., Gretna, which opened in 2020.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Slice Pizzeria will close after 18 years on St. Charles Avenue

Pizza by the slice has been the band of the game for nearly two decades at Slice Pizzeria, but on Sunday the St. Charles Avenue restaurant will serve its last one. Slice Pizzeria announced in a social media post that it would close, with Sept. 25 set for its final day. Owner Jim Fite didn’t respond to requests for comment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

