Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
brproud.com
Something sweet in September: Beignet Fest 2022 returns to City Park Festival Grounds
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In September, Beignet Fest will make a comeback at the New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds. The festival will feature many local artists including the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, and the Imagination Movers. the musicians will perform on two separate stages on September 24.
myneworleans.com
Windsor Court Hotel Announces new Program with Glass Half Full
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Windsor Court Hotel, an elegant escape in the heart of New Orleans, proudly announces a partnership with Glass Half Full, an innovative New Orleans glass recycling company. Furthering dedication to sustainability and a premium service offering, Windsor Court Hotel is proud to be the first hotel in the city to take part in this premium recycling plan.
Eater
To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining
In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
NOLA.com
‘Dance of Holy Innocence’ restored at Our Lady Star of the Sea in St. Roch
Our Lady Star of the Sea churches can be found in many coastal regions, including across Europe. New Orleans’ Our Lady Star of the Sea’s parish was founded in 1911 and has offered early morning Mass, meant to welcome fishermen before they boarded their boats. But New Orleans’...
WDSU
A beloved holiday tradition will not return to New Orleans this year.
The New Orleans Polar Express will not return this year, with event organizers citing a shortage of workers. The holiday tradition is held annually at the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans. This is not the first time the event has been canceled. The Polar Express Train Ride did not...
whereyat.com
New Orleans Fall Festival Guide
Sept. 28-Oct. 2 | Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds, facebook.com/TangiFair. Head to Amite City to enjoy live music, carnival rides, and so much more. Explore the festival's full-scale model of a pioneer town, check out textile displays of handmade items like woodworking and jewelry, or see a variety of 4H animals at the fair's annual livestock show.
NOLA.com
It's National Ice Cream Cone Day. So we tried fall flavors at Creole Creamery.
At the first sign of fall, pumpkin-flavored snacks and drinks are on the menu. The new pumpkin praline ice cream at Creole Creamery is a sign of the changing seasons. The pale orange ice cream has subtle hints of pumpkin spice and is studded with praline coated pecans. I ordered two scoops in a handmade waffle cone, which added an extra crunch.
NOLA.com
Uptown restaurant Shaya will expand with a ‘little brother’ restaurant TAVI in Covington
A restaurant now taking shape in downtown Covington will soon serve piping-hot pita from a wood-fired oven, elaborately finished hummus plates and dishes drawing from the same modern Israeli inspiration that brought acclaim to the New Orleans restaurant Shaya. The new restaurant is called TAVI, and it’s the next from...
wanderingwheatleys.com
13 Must-Eat Foods in New Orleans (and Where to Try Them!)
There really is no foodie destination in the US quite like New Orleans. From its blend of Cajun, Creole, and African cuisine to the undeniable influences of French, Spanish, and Vietnamese traditions, New Orleans truly is a melting pot of culinary cultures. And with its proximity to the Gulf of...
NOLA.com
Occult, French Quarter and love meld in Lord's 'Visions & Visitations in the Promised Land'
David Lord will sign advance copies of "Visions & Visitations in the Promised Land" Saturday at 5 p.m. at Madame Vic's, 1500 Elysian Fields Ave., New Orleans. Lord is a New Orleans-based artist, musician and writer, and founder of the Skull Club. The book is billed as "a psychedelic journey in search of love, truth and the meaning of life."
NOLA.com
Bellegarde Bakery founder departs; game-changing local bread shop now employee-owned
Bellegarde Bakery started as a one-man operation, with a baker who brought an intense, sometimes fiery focus on Old World craft. Graison Gill developed his business around fresh milled flour and built a following among top New Orleans restaurants and many artisan baking aficionados. Now Bellegarde is beginning a new...
Peek Inside This Cool-Looking House on the Market in New Orleans for $360,000
Address: 2117 Toledano St., New Orleans, Louisiana. As anyone who has tried to sell a house or scrolled through the Zillow feed shopping for their own well knows, curb appeal is a huge factor. Don’t judge a book by its cover, of course, but a home with an interesting or beautiful exterior just stands out from the pack. That’s exactly what caught my eye about this delightfully funky home for sale in New Orleans.
L'Observateur
Edgard native’s young adult book makes New York Times bestseller list
LAPLACE — In partnership with Disney, Edgard native Farrah Rochon has penned the 13th installment in the “Twisted Tale” series, which climbed to No. 7 on the New York Times Best Seller list for children’s series. Rochon’s book, “Almost There: A Twisted Tale” is currently ranked...
'Captain America' fixes hurricane hit roofs in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Actor Anthony Mackie was not carrying his Captain America shield when he returned to his hometown of New Orleans to help repair hurricane-damaged roofs but for people in his old neighborhood knowing their tarp-covered roofs were getting repaired was a blockbuster hit. Mackie...
NOLA.com
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
TODAY.com
Anthony Mackie talks repairing roofs across New Orleans
Actor Anthony Mackie talks about his recent partnership with GAF to redo roofs across New Orleans. He also talks “Captain America” and shares stories about fatherhood and fishing and then plays a game of “Blast to the Past.”Sept. 20, 2022.
NOLA.com
Brennan's and Chicken's Kitchen named to New York Times list of 50 best American restaurants
Want to dine at two of the 50 best restaurants in the country? All it takes is a quick drive over the bridge to Gretna or a trip to the French Quarter. On Tuesday, The New York Times published the 2022 restaurant list that names the 50 restaurants they love the most this year. Two New Orleans area restaurants made the final cut: the historic Brennan's, 417 Royal St., and Chicken's Kitchen, 629 Derbigny St., Gretna, which opened in 2020.
NOLA.com
Slice Pizzeria will close after 18 years on St. Charles Avenue
Pizza by the slice has been the band of the game for nearly two decades at Slice Pizzeria, but on Sunday the St. Charles Avenue restaurant will serve its last one. Slice Pizzeria announced in a social media post that it would close, with Sept. 25 set for its final day. Owner Jim Fite didn’t respond to requests for comment.
weisradio.com
Anthony Mackie helping hometown of New Orleans ahead of hurricane season
Marvel movie star Anthony Mackie is taking to the skies — well, at least rooftop level — to help people just as his Sam Wilson did as Falcon and Captain America in the MCU. Mackie, the son of a roofer, has teamed up with roofing and waterproofing manufacturer...
NOLA.com
Traditional circus will roll into New Orleans this weekend, complete with elephants, clowns and acrobats
Elephants, ponies, camels and clowns can mean only one thing. The circus is back in town!. This weekend, the Carden International Circus Spectacular brings the big top to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner with three rings of acrobats, elephants, daredevils and a troupe of dancing bears. Ringmaster...
