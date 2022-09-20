GALESBURG — Enrollment in the Galesburg Area Vocational Center (GAVC) is expected to skyrocket this year compared to last year, from 233 students to 392. Adam Seaney, president of the GAVC, attributed the jump in enrollment to the GAVC’s effort to recruit students, which he said has increased since the start of the pandemic. This is Seaney's first year heading the GAVC. Previously, he was high school principal at ROWVA.

