DeWitt, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Geneseo adds downtown mural and more are on the way
The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Mural Projection Party with a crowd of more than 100 guests on Sept. 15. The event unveiled the first mural of the project to the public by projecting the mural image on the building where it is being completed, on the outside wall of Geneseo Home Furnishings at 134 South State St. in downtown Geneseo.
Andrews' still chipping away at mission to improve young golfers
Golf is more than a game to Jim Andrews of Geneseo. In his quest to teach young people golf etiquette and respect for others, Andrews organized a free junior golf clinic at the Geneseo Country Club several summers ago for youth ages 7-16. An avid golfer himself, he said his...
New Galesburg Happy Joe’s owner: ‘We’re not going anywhere. We’re here to stay.’
Happy Joe’s Pizza is here to stay. That’s according to the current general manager and soon-to-be franchise owner of the Galesburg pizza restaurant. The positive news comes during what’s been turbulent times for the restaurant known for its taco pizza. In recent weeks, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Happy Joe’s also has closed several stores in Iowa.
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
Enrollment jumps 68% at Galesburg Area Vocational Center, which serves 8 schools
GALESBURG — Enrollment in the Galesburg Area Vocational Center (GAVC) is expected to skyrocket this year compared to last year, from 233 students to 392. Adam Seaney, president of the GAVC, attributed the jump in enrollment to the GAVC’s effort to recruit students, which he said has increased since the start of the pandemic. This is Seaney's first year heading the GAVC. Previously, he was high school principal at ROWVA.
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry Co. last week
Danny Alexander to Leonard and Crystal Galloway, 830 Neptune St., Geneseo, $200,500. Danny Lewis and Larry Lewis to Richard Gilbraith, Scott Gilbraith, Brenda Gilbraith, Debbie Claeys, Kathy Buysse, and Cynthia Neil, A tract of land located in a part of the East Half of Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $20,500.
Jeff Rankin: Deadly tornado struck Monmouth 63 years ago
Next Monday will mark the 63rd anniversary of one of the most destructive storms in Monmouth’s history. While the number of Monmouth residents alive at the time has dwindled significantly, memories are still vivid for the witnesses who remain. The afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 26, 1959, had been overcast...
A heat burst occurred in the QCA overnight Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Another rare weather phenomenon occurred in the QCA Wednesday morning, a heat burst. A heat burst occurs when very warm and dry air plummets from a decaying thunderstorm. For example, around 2 am. Muscatine’s temperature went from the mid-70s to mid-80s in the span of 10 minutes, before slowly cooling back to the mid-70s.
City of Moline acquires former Kone riverfront property known as BridgePointe
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced the acquisition of the Heritage Church riverfront property known as BridgePointe 485 campus. The church purchased the former Kone manufacturing facility, including the landmark tower, in 2017 to serve the needs of the congregation and the community. “We originally purchased BridgePointe...
City of Galesburg names new city manager Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. — A new City Manager is coming to Galesburg after a nationwide hiring process. The City announced that a conditional offer of employment has been extended to Gerald Smith, who has worked in public administration for over 25 years. The offer is contingent upon approval of an...
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
Over 500 5th Graders expected to flood Lake Storey for Ken Russell Outdoor Education Day
5th-grade students from schools within the Regional Office of Education #33 will be descending on Lake Storey Thursday for the 35th Ken Russell Outdoor Education Day. The Outdoor Education Day started in 1985 — only taking one year off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be over 50...
Construction begins on new dental office on East Carl Sandburg Drive
A Galesburg dental practice is seeking more room, better accessibility and increased visibility with a new office building on East Carl Sandburg Drive. Ground was broken this week near the intersection of East Carl Sandburg Drive and North Seminary Street for the future location of Knox Family Dental. Dr. Collin...
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Beau Eversoll, 42, is wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, operating a vehicle without the owners consent. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1,...
