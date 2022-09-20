ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Frustrated residents grill city officials over dangerous Minneapolis intersection

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City and state officials are detailing the next steps in an effort to crack down on crime at one of the most dangerous intersections in Minneapolis. The corner of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues has had more than its fair share of violence in recent years. After years and years of rising crime in the area, the city is now discussing the future of two businesses at the corner that seems to be the sparking points for much of the violence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fire at vacant Loring Park apartments sends squatters running

Authorities in Minneapolis say squatters have been occupying a vacant apartment building in the Loring Park neighborhood where a fire broke out early Monday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said fire crews were called to the four-story building at 200 Oak Grove St. around 5 a.m. Flames were visible from a third-floor window and 8-10 people were running from the building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
United Properties starts construction of four-story residential community near Minneapolis

United Properties has started construction of The Ellie, a four-story residential community development on six acres in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis

A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Man sues Met Council over property damage next to Southwest Light Rail Construction

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is suing the Met Council and its contractors for property damage he alleges stemmed from part of the Southwest Light Rail's construction just steps away from his building. Steven Savitt is seeking more than $750,000 in compensation from the Met Council and Luna Construction and C.S. McCrossan Construction, which are working together on the extension of the Metro Green Line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. He owns a 2,250 square foot warehouse in the Kenilworth Corridor, where construction includes underground tunnels for the transit line that's a driver for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
University of Minnesota building evacuated from bomb threat

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota evacuated Coffman Memorial Union Wednesday evening for a bomb threat in the area. The Safe-U Emergency alert said there's a threat at the student union on the East Bank campus. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The building has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis man charged in U of M bomb threat that caused evacuation

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man was charged for allegedly telling police he had a bomb while outside the Coffman Memorial Union building, which prompted an evacuation on Wednesday. Ahmed Mohamed Umar, 36, was charged Thursday with one count of threats of violence with an explosive device for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings

Real estate developer Sherman Associates is planning on demolishing a downtown Minneapolis office space and constructing multiple mid-and-high-rise residential buildings in its place. The 550,000 square-foot office space that was formerly the Wells Fargo operations center currently sits vacant at the southwest corner of South Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

