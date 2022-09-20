Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Frustrated residents grill city officials over dangerous Minneapolis intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City and state officials are detailing the next steps in an effort to crack down on crime at one of the most dangerous intersections in Minneapolis. The corner of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues has had more than its fair share of violence in recent years. After years and years of rising crime in the area, the city is now discussing the future of two businesses at the corner that seems to be the sparking points for much of the violence.
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Fire at vacant Loring Park apartments sends squatters running
Authorities in Minneapolis say squatters have been occupying a vacant apartment building in the Loring Park neighborhood where a fire broke out early Monday morning. The Minneapolis Fire Department said fire crews were called to the four-story building at 200 Oak Grove St. around 5 a.m. Flames were visible from a third-floor window and 8-10 people were running from the building.
fox9.com
Officials discuss next steps to curtailing crime at dangerous Minneapolis intersection
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City and state officials are detailing the next steps in an effort to crack down on crime at one of the most dangerous intersections in Minneapolis. The corner of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues has had more than its fair share of violence in recent years. After years and years of rising crime in the area, the city is now discussing the future of two businesses at the corner that seems to be the sparking points for much of the violence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rejournals.com
United Properties starts construction of four-story residential community near Minneapolis
United Properties has started construction of The Ellie, a four-story residential community development on six acres in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Located 12 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis at the intersection of Lincoln Lane and Eden Prairie Road, The Ellie will consist of 239 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Twenty-five percent of the residential units will be affordable.
Man dies after shooting in south Minneapolis
A man has died after being shot in south Minneapolis Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting was reported at 9:20 a.m. at Groveland and Nicollet Avenues in the Stevens Square neighborhood, just south of I-94. A man in his 20s was found with life-threatening injuries. He died a...
fox9.com
Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
fox9.com
Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sues Met Council over property damage next to Southwest Light Rail Construction
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is suing the Met Council and its contractors for property damage he alleges stemmed from part of the Southwest Light Rail's construction just steps away from his building. Steven Savitt is seeking more than $750,000 in compensation from the Met Council and Luna Construction and C.S. McCrossan Construction, which are working together on the extension of the Metro Green Line from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. He owns a 2,250 square foot warehouse in the Kenilworth Corridor, where construction includes underground tunnels for the transit line that's a driver for the...
Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp.
Some Minneapolis residents aren’t happy that off-duty Minneapolis police officers are guarding construction sites for a company owned by Tim Michels, a Trump-style Republican who’s running for governor of Wisconsin. The post Minneapolis residents question why MPD guards work sites for Michels Corp. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
University of Minnesota building evacuated from bomb threat
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota evacuated Coffman Memorial Union Wednesday evening for a bomb threat in the area. The Safe-U Emergency alert said there's a threat at the student union on the East Bank campus. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The building has...
fox9.com
Minneapolis man charged in U of M bomb threat that caused evacuation
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man was charged for allegedly telling police he had a bomb while outside the Coffman Memorial Union building, which prompted an evacuation on Wednesday. Ahmed Mohamed Umar, 36, was charged Thursday with one count of threats of violence with an explosive device for...
Wish you were riding Southwest light rail by now? Blame tunnel vision
A decision in the early 2010s to put part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit project underground is the likely inflection point where financial gaps and construction delays began to plague the project. A tunnel squeezed between a condo tower and a village of townhomes is now the leading cause of cost overruns that has [...]
fox9.com
Prairie Care expanding inpatient psychiatric hospital in Brooklyn Park
Prairie Care is expanding its inpatient psychiatric hospital in Brooklyn Park, marking the largest increase in psychiatric beds for youth in Minnesota in decades. The expansion will make room for 30 more beds, bringing the total to 100. The hospital says it will help an additional 1,200 children a year.
12 charged with racketeering over downtown Minneapolis cellphone theft crime ring
Racketeering charges were filed Tuesday against a group of Twin Cities residents accused of running a “highly organized” crime ring that involved stealing cellphones from people in downtown Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office alleges 12 suspects worked together for nearly a year to systematically steal cell phones,...
Developer buys downtown block, plans $400M residential buildings
Real estate developer Sherman Associates is planning on demolishing a downtown Minneapolis office space and constructing multiple mid-and-high-rise residential buildings in its place. The 550,000 square-foot office space that was formerly the Wells Fargo operations center currently sits vacant at the southwest corner of South Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue...
Nightmare traffic near Renaissance Festival causes headache for businesses
Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 through Oct. 2. Photo by Christine Schuster. Louisville Township supervisor Bob Pieper said Saturdays are busy this time of year for his furniture refinishing business on Old Brick Yard Road. But, on Saturday, it took one customer four hours...
30 women, 30 businesses all housed in one Uptown Minneapolis boutique
MINNEAPOLIS — Laura Merino-Franco is an artist who designs handmade filigree pieces. Pieces can take anywhere from 24 to 36 hours to make. She's one of the few in the country creating this art. "It's very, very elaborate because we're talking very thin threads only using your hands as...
Comments / 0