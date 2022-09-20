Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
Fighter jet gets a lift to Sioux City for new paint job
An historic F-80 fighter jet made a flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston and has the markings of the 174th Fighter Interceptor Squadron which was the predecessor to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. Flight engineer Staff Sergeant Jesse Ayala says carrying the jet in a sling under the helicopter to Sioux City allowed them to practice important aircraft recovery methods.
Radio Iowa
Des Moines librarian talks about book banning
A report says there were more attempts to get books banned from the nation’s libraries last year than ever before, and the director of Iowa’s largest public library system is speaking out against what she calls censorship. Sue Woody, who heads the Des Moines Public Library, says she...
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Unfounded’: Police determination after Franken staffer accused candidate of kissing her
Fifty days before the November election, The Iowa Field Report-- a conservative blog-- first published an incident that showed that Des Moines police dismissed as "unfounded" a claim by a former staffer for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken that he kissed her outside a Des Moines bar.
Des Moines businesses awarded $75K in human rights discrimination settlement
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four businesses in Des Moines now have more money in their bank accounts, courtesy of the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission. That money comes from a settlement the city reached with an unnamed retail store accused of discriminatory practices against people with natural or textured hair.
weareiowa.com
Officer Eugene Goodman testifies at trial of Iowa man who led crowd that chased him up US Capitol stairs
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who led pro-Trump rioters away from where lawmakers were being evacuated testified Wednesday at the trial of an Iowa man who was at the front of the mob on Jan. 6. Officer Eugene Goodman was called to the witness stand Wednesday afternoon...
KCCI.com
Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
KCCI.com
Police investigate after situation near Lincoln High School causes brief lockdown
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lincoln High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday morning because of a situation outside of the building. The school notified parents of the lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Des Moines police told KCCI there was a report of a dispute with a weapon outside...
KCCI.com
Urbandale student apprehended after bringing weapon on school grounds
URBANDALE, Iowa — A student at Urbandale High School brought an unloaded gun on school grounds on Tuesday. Law enforcement was able to confiscate the handgun and apprehend the student. Urbandale Community School District released a statement saying that "the student involved did not make threats toward any students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Support pouring in for Iowa's Lisa Brinkmeyer
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer has spent her life in the Iowa sports spotlight. At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, she was All-State and a Hall of Famer in both basketball and volleyball. She played in the final 6-on-6 championship game in 1993. She played and coached at Drake with...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man exposed himself to several teenage girls near school
TRAER, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man was jailed after deputies say he exposed himself to several teenage girls near North Tama High School. It happened at around 8 a.m. on Monday. School staff members reported it to the police. Forty-seven-year-old Jeremy Matney, of rural Toledo, is charged with...
KCCI.com
Water emergency issued in Iowa community
DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter in Dallas County has issued a water emergency due to problems with its water tower. It's a Stage 4 alert, which means residents need to follow these water conservation guidelines. No outdoor irrigation is allowed. Commercial nurseries can only water on designated...
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
iowapublicradio.org
Former campaign aid alleges Franken grabbed, kissed her; Prosecutors declined to file charges
A former campaign staffer for Iowa Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken alleged in a police report that Franken kissed her on her mouth without her permission in March. The alleged incident is described in a Des Moines Police Department police report. Republican-aligned blog Iowa Field Report first reported...
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
Comments / 0