Des Moines, IA

Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Fighter jet gets a lift to Sioux City for new paint job

An historic F-80 fighter jet made a flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston and has the markings of the 174th Fighter Interceptor Squadron which was the predecessor to the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. Flight engineer Staff Sergeant Jesse Ayala says carrying the jet in a sling under the helicopter to Sioux City allowed them to practice important aircraft recovery methods.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Des Moines librarian talks about book banning

A report says there were more attempts to get books banned from the nation’s libraries last year than ever before, and the director of Iowa’s largest public library system is speaking out against what she calls censorship. Sue Woody, who heads the Des Moines Public Library, says she...
DES MOINES, IA
Mix 97-3

There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases

Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
IOWA STATE
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale student apprehended after bringing weapon on school grounds

URBANDALE, Iowa — A student at Urbandale High School brought an unloaded gun on school grounds on Tuesday. Law enforcement was able to confiscate the handgun and apprehend the student. Urbandale Community School District released a statement saying that "the student involved did not make threats toward any students...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Support pouring in for Iowa's Lisa Brinkmeyer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lisa Brinkmeyer has spent her life in the Iowa sports spotlight. At Hubbard-Radcliffe High School, she was All-State and a Hall of Famer in both basketball and volleyball. She played in the final 6-on-6 championship game in 1993. She played and coached at Drake with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Iowa man exposed himself to several teenage girls near school

TRAER, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man was jailed after deputies say he exposed himself to several teenage girls near North Tama High School. It happened at around 8 a.m. on Monday. School staff members reported it to the police. Forty-seven-year-old Jeremy Matney, of rural Toledo, is charged with...
TRAER, IA
KCCI.com

Water emergency issued in Iowa community

DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter in Dallas County has issued a water emergency due to problems with its water tower. It's a Stage 4 alert, which means residents need to follow these water conservation guidelines. No outdoor irrigation is allowed. Commercial nurseries can only water on designated...
DEXTER, IA
104.5 KDAT

Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season

When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge

It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend

With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
ADEL, IA

