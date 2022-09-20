Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650
Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the New Balance 9060 "Baby Blue"
New Balance introduced the 9060 this year and has been determined to make it a star part of its lifestyle offerings. Between collaborations, several runway looks and an onslaught of colorways, New Balance has backed the 9060 with confidence and continues to prepare and release more colorways. Pivoting from some...
hypebeast.com
Mizuno Unveils a Trio of Wave Rider 10 Premium Colorways
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Mizuno Wave Rider series, the brand unveiled its all-new Mizuno Wave Rider 10 — a hybrid that can be utilized for running or laced up for lifestyle purposes. It recently was filtered through collaborative partners Footpatrol and BEAMS, and to end the month of September with a bang, the two-way offering is now being proffered in a trio of new general release colorways.
hypebeast.com
Percival Presents Calm and Collected Layering for FW22
With an elevated yet minimalist offering, Percival is back for the rapidly approaching Fall/Winter 2022 season. Drop 1 of the UK-based menswear brand sets forth calm and collected layering for the breezy days ahead. Making up the collection is an array of jackets, solid color button-down shirts, multicolored flannels, knitwear and pants – appearing in fabrics like lambswool and cotton. Key pieces from the offering include the single-breasted Boucle Pea Coat, Melton Trench Coat, Blanket Workshirt and Raglan Knit sweater. In autumn-minded flair, the collection appears in natural hues of rust, olive, dandelion, crepe, navy and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
atmos Announces Its New Balance 1906R “Tokyo Dimension” Collaboration
New Balance‘s 1906R silhouette has been gaining a sizable amount of steam thanks to its strong outpour of general release colorways. And now, the brand is shifting the model’s efforts back to its collaborative initiatives by announcing a brand new team-up with atmos. Titled the “Tokyo Dimension” colorway,...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
hypebeast.com
Miami Sees the Delivery of the First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 Superyacht in North America
The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht for North America has just been delivered in Miami. Brought in by Prestige Marine — one of the most successful luxury automotive dealers since the ’80s — the $3.5 million USD is just one of 63 being made globally to commemorate the founding year of Lamborghini Automobili.
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Extra Butter Readies New Balance 2002R "Refined Future" Pack
New Balance‘s highly sought-after 2002R “Refined Future” collection, also known as the “Protection Pack” series, is officially returning with three new colorways. Ahead of its official North American release, Long Island-based imprint Extra Butter is hosting an exclusive drop at its Lower East Side and Long Island City locations.
hypebeast.com
Joshua Vides Joins PUMA for Basketball-Themed Capsule
California-based artist Joshua Vides has exploded onto the scene in the past five years. Aside from his exploration of the art world, Vides has made noise in the footwear space with a sizable list of collaborations. Following the hype around custom shoes such as his Air Force 1, he later expanded his touch on sneakers with official Converse, New Balance and Suicoke collaborations. Now, he adds.
hypebeast.com
Smiley Adds Colorful Accents to the Reebok Shaq Attaq
In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Smiley has been bopping around to different brands for collaborative projects. Its partners have included Armani Exchange, MARKET and Reebok, the latter of which was for a special Classic Leather Pump makeup. And this October, Smiley is reuniting with the sportswear brand to lend its input on the Reebok Shaq Attaq.
hypebeast.com
adidas Readies the Orketro in Triple Blue and Triple Black
Has a strong grip on retro styling with its expansive list of silhouettes in its archive. Tapping into this knowledge, the Three Stripes recently introduced the Orketro as a ’90s runner and brutalist-inspired sneaker. Fitting in alongside trendy retro-influenced runners, the Orketro has already seen a variety of approaches, including a collaborative pair with Sean Wotherspoon that has been teased.
hypebeast.com
Another Wear-Away Upper Lands on the Air Jordan 1 Low
Ever since Jordan Brand connected with Lance Mountain and the Nike SB team on the Air Jordan 1, wear-away uppers have become increasingly popular. Recently, this has included several new Air Jordan 1 colorways landing on the low-top and mid versions of the historic sneaker. Now, yet another wear-away Air Jordan 1 Low has surfaced, this time featuring black and gold overlays that arrive in a similar fashion to 2017’s Air Jordan 1 “Wings.”
hypebeast.com
Roland and BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS Bring the Noise With Latest Capsule
Following a collaboration with London-based illustrator Yuko Kondo, Japanese menswear label BEDWIN & THE HEARTBREAKERS teams up with heritage music equipment manufacturer Roland for an exclusive capsule. United in a passion for music, Roland’s iconic orange logo usually found across its synthesizers and electronic pianos make its way onto classic Dickies bottoms, heavy cotton sweatshirts, hoodies, button-down cardigans, and sweatpants.
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
hypebeast.com
Black Panther Detailing Hits the adidas Ultra 4D
Marvel’s next blockbuster film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner. Celebrating this, Marvel and Disney have continued its partnership with. , featuring Black Panther themed footwear. First, Patrick Mahomes’ adidas Impact FLX took on black, purple and gold with a thematic look that is now landing on the adidas Ultra 4D. The collection follows previous Marvel collaborations such as LEGO sets based on the upcoming film.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
hypebeast.com
"Navy" Joins the Air Jordan 1 Low "Inside Out" Series
In its 37 years of existence, the Air Jordan 1 has blossomed into nearly an entire sneaker division itself, courtesy of Nike and Jordan Brand’s continuous reworks, collaborations and themed releases. In 2022, one of the ways Jordan brand has elaborated on this was the introduction of the “Inside Out” series. Starting on the Air Jordan 1 Mid, this uniquely structured colorway series blends materials and layers. Now, following a darker gray pack of colorways, a “Navy” color palette is landing on the Air Jordan 1 Low “Inside Out.”
hypebeast.com
Adidas Introduces Rovermule Adventure in "Triple Black"
Following the release of Sean Wotherspoon and Hot Wheel’s Superturf Adventure sneakers,. now introduces another silhouette to its outdoor footwear line, the Rovermule Adventure. Arriving with a collapsible heel, the upcoming pairs double as both versatile laceless sneakers as well as slip-on mules. Donning a “Triple Black” colorway, the...
CARS・
hypebeast.com
Rumors of a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Surface
Following its , Nike‘s skateboarding division is now rumored to be gearing up another Food & Beverage collaboration. According to rumors, we could see a Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration in the near future. A popular Mexican soft drink name, Jarritos was founded in 1950 by Don...
Comments / 0