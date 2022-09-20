The artist formerly known as Kanye West is supposedly shopping shares in catalog for 35 times its gross profit, amounting to an estimated $175 million USD. According to reports, Ye’s team has been sitting down with several possible buyers over the past year in an attempt to put a correct value on his catalog. He is allegedly looking to sell the shares for 35 times its estimated gross profit; Billboard’s approximations state that the artist’s catalog rakes in around $13.25 million USD in publishing royalties per year, however West himself receives a different amount as his later releases include 10-24 songwriters per song plus the artists sampled. This possibly gives him 35% of his first four albums and around 20% for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to the present, earning him around $5 million USD per year. If the rumors of his asking price to be 35 times its gross profit are true, he is looking at around $175 million USD for the shares.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO