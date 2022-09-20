Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric
Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Ferg Accepts Funk Flex Challenge: ‘You Said You Wanted The Smoke’
Funk Flex has recruited A$AP Ferg to join in his friendly competition with Swizz Beatz. On Saturday (September 10), the Hot 97 DJ posted a video clip of the Floor Seats lyricist on Instagram, which captured Ferg acknowledging the challenge. Funk Flex first targeted him and Swizz Beatz with the challenge on September 1, imploring the Grammy Award-winning producer to unleash an unreleased song from the late rapper DMX. He also called on Ferg to deliver an unreleased song of his own to Flex.
musictimes.com
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Jay-Z’s Verse on DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Is a Master Class in Mature Lyricism
What does DJ Khaled do, exactly? It’s a question that reverberates across the past decade and a half of pop music, with a number of possible answers. He yells about who’s the best (trick question, the answer is always we); he collects famous friends; and every so often, he coaxes those friends into doing some truly inspired work, possibly by yelling at them that they’re the best. Lil Wayne on “We Takin’ Over,” Ludacris on the “I’m So Hood” remix, Drake on “I’m on One,” Rihanna on “Wild Thoughts,” Beyoncé on “Shining” — what all these performances have in common is a hyped-up feeling of belief in oneself that’s as big and bountiful as Khaled’s own. His hits are fun to listen to, and they sound like they were fun to make, too.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Complex
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Led to Him and Snoop Dogg Working Past Their Feud
Speaking with his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on his SiriusXM show, Eminem revealed that Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm led to his reconciliation with Snoop Dogg. “You know, me and Snoop had our little issue, and then when that thing happened with Dre—the brain aneurysm thing—we were like, ‘Bro this is stupid,’” Em explained to Rosenberg. The pair started to have problems not long after Snoop suggested Em isn’t on his top 10 rappers of all-time list, but they mostly kept it private. But that’s not what sparked the feud, which they ultimately decided to move past following Dre’s aneurysm in early 2021.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
Yung Miami And Megan Thee Stallion Got Hot And Heavy On ‘Caresha Please’
There was a lot of girl on girl action when Megan Thee Stallion sat down with Yung Miami for her podcast ‘Caresha Please’.
Lil' Kim Denies Megan Thee Stallion Collab Disses Nicki Minaj's Son
"To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting," the rapper wrote on Instagram.
Lil Kim And Megan Thee Stallion Will Bless The Culture With A Collaboration
When two legends link up!
HipHopDX.com
Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought
Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
HipHopDX.com
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
hypebeast.com
Kanye West Reportedly Looking to Sell Shares in Catalog for Approximately $175 Million USD
The artist formerly known as Kanye West is supposedly shopping shares in catalog for 35 times its gross profit, amounting to an estimated $175 million USD. According to reports, Ye’s team has been sitting down with several possible buyers over the past year in an attempt to put a correct value on his catalog. He is allegedly looking to sell the shares for 35 times its estimated gross profit; Billboard’s approximations state that the artist’s catalog rakes in around $13.25 million USD in publishing royalties per year, however West himself receives a different amount as his later releases include 10-24 songwriters per song plus the artists sampled. This possibly gives him 35% of his first four albums and around 20% for My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to the present, earning him around $5 million USD per year. If the rumors of his asking price to be 35 times its gross profit are true, he is looking at around $175 million USD for the shares.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake And Kanye West Lead 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
