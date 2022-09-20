ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Star Kentucky women’s basketball freshman recovering after open-heart surgery

By Cameron Drummond
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

It is unclear when the crown jewel of Kentucky women’s basketball’s 2022 recruiting class will play for the Wildcats after a major offseason surgery, UK announced Tuesday.

Tionna Herron — a four-star post player from DeSoto, Texas — was considered the centerpiece of UK’s incoming recruiting class due to the physicality and size she offers on the court at a position of need for the Wildcats.

Herron underwent successful open-heart surgery in August, and is anticipated to return to the UK campus in early October, according to Kentucky.

There is no timetable on Herron’s return to game action.

“Prior to Tionna arriving in Lexington in June, she was made aware of a structural abnormality involving her heart,” said Courtney Jones, who works as UK’s women’s basketball athletic trainer. “When she got to campus to begin her collegiate career, we consulted second opinions and surgical repair was recommended before returning to athletics at a high level. Tionna underwent successful open-heart surgery at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 24, and she is in the process of recovering at her home in DeSoto, Texas.”

On Tuesday, Herron explained her medical issues in a tweet.

“I was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect that is seen in less than 1% of the population called Anomalous Aortic Origin of a Right Coronary Artery (AAORCA),” Herron wrote. “This has been a challenging process for me mentally and physically however I am currently in the process of making a full recovery so that I can rejoin my team.”

At 6-foot-4, Herron, who is nicknamed “Tree,” is the tallest player listed on the 2022-23 Kentucky women’s basketbal l roster.

Kentucky’s need for an elite interior presence was highlighted last season as the Wildcats had just three players listed as playing frontcourt positions, which forced former UK guards Rhyne Howard and Treasure Hunt to play as frontcourt players.

Two of UK’s three listed frontcourt players from last season — center Olivia Owens and forward Dre’una Edwards — transferred out of the program this offseason, furthering the importance of the addition of Herron.

“Tionna is the definition of a warrior,” Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy said. “When surgical repair was recommended, she was so intentional and mature in making her decision. Now, we are gratefully on the other side of her open-heart surgery and cheering her on as she begins her comeback. Her will and determination to eventually return to the court is inspiring ... speaking for myself and the rest of the coaches, staff and players, we are so thrilled for Tionna’s return to our locker room; it’s not the same without our full team together.”

The freshman from Texas also represented the first major recruiting moment for Elzy as the full-time Kentucky women’s basketball head coach.

Just one week after Elzy was named the full-time head coach in December 2020, Herron committed to UK.

“It’s a big that we’ve been waiting for,” Elzy previously said of Herron. “Someone that can protect the paint, shot blocker, has great touch around the rim.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zEKLg_0i2rqHnA00
Tionna Herron, left, led her DeSoto, Texas, high school team to back-to-back state championships her junior and senior seasons. Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7tOe_0i2rqHnA00
Kentucky women’s basketball freshman post player Tionna Herron underwent successful open heart surgery in August, and is anticipated to return to the UK campus in early October. UK Athletics

Herron arrived at Kentucky with a winning pedigree: She closed her high school career at DeSoto with consecutive state championships as a junior and senior.

Kentucky won out in the recruitment of Herron over other scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona, Florida, Florida State, Louisville and Ole Miss.

Herron is one of six true freshmen on the UK roster this season, along with guards Kennedy Cambridge, Amiya Jenkins, Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler, and forward Zennia Thomas.

Kentucky has 10 total newcomers on the team this season, with those six true freshmen joined by four transfers (guards Eniya Russell and Maddie Scherr and forwards Ajae Petty and Adebola Adeyeye).

Kentucky has only five players still on the roster from last season’s team that went 19-12 overall, 8-8 in SEC play and won the SEC Tournament, before losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Graduate student guard Blair Green, who missed all of last season after suffering an Achilles injury in the preseason, will be joined on the UK roster again by grad student guard Robyn Benton, senior guard Emma King, junior forward Nyah Leveretter and sophomore guard Jada Walker.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise

Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Desoto, TX
Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Texas State
Lexington, KY
Basketball
City
Desoto, TX
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Lexington, TX
Desoto, TX
Sports
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyne Howard
The Spun

Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach

Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Open Heart Surgery#Athletics#Star Kentucky#Wildcats#Anomalous Aortic Origin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Finebaum says the win over Mississippi State 'adds gasoline on the fire'

It was a fun night in Death Valley on Saturday as Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers got their first conference win of the season against a good Mississippi State team. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 2-0 record after convincing wins against Memphis and at Arizona in the first two weeks of the season. LSU entered the game 1-1 after a heartbreaking loss to Florida State in Week 1 and a resounding victory over Southern in Week 2.
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Special Uniform For Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have unveiled some special uniforms for this weekend's matchup against Wisconsin. The No. 3-ranked squad will be rocking all-black uniforms for their Week 4 contest at The Shoe. "Blackout activated," the team wrote on Twitter. Ohio State is 3-0 to start the 2022 season, notching wins...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
487
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy