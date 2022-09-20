ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellewood, KY

Foster care facility sued after coroner says Kentucky boy’s death at facility was homicide

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

The death of a 7-year-old boy who was at a foster care facility has been deemed a homicide by the Jefferson County coroner, and the child’s foster parents are now suing the foster care center, court records show.

Ja’Ceon Terry died while in care of Bellewood and Brooklawn in Louisville on July 17, according to a lawsuit filed last week by Terry’s foster family against Brooklawn and Uspiritus Inc. The coroner ruled Terry’s death as positional asphyxia, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges unknown individuals or employees with Bellewood and Brooklawn assaulted and physically restrained Terry. He suffered multiple injuries from the incident, including positional asphyxia, which caused him to be unable to breathe and rendered him unconscious, according to court records.

Terry was later sent to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, where he was pronounced dead, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit further alleges that the actions by the defendants caused Terry’s death. The foster parents are suing for wrongful death, negligence and negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention.

The foster family has asked for relief to cover financial damage from medical and funeral expenses and awards to cope with the conscious, physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of Terry’s death.

The Law Offices of Croley and Foley, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, released a statement about the lawsuit, saying Terry’s death was “tragic and inexcusable.” The firm said it will continue to investigate the situation.

“We will refrain from commenting further at this time to allow Louisville Metro Police and other investigating agencies time to complete their work and decide how they will proceed,” the statement read.

After the coroner’s report was released, Bellewood and Brooklawn released a statement expressing devastation towards Terry’s death and said it has dismissed two employees involved in the incident.

Bellewood and Brooklawn also said it has increased training for employees and re-trained staff on behavioral models and therapeutic approaches.

“We are completely devastated by the unspeakable loss of a child in our care, Ja’Ceon Terry. He should not have died on our watch. As protectors of Kentucky’s most vulnerable children, we are dedicated to making sure it never happens again. The health and safety of the Brooklawn family is always our top priority,” the statement read.

Bellewood and Brooklawn hadn’t yet filed a legal reply Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Terry was placed at Bellewood and Brooklawn in August 2021 after Clark Family Court placed him in the custody of the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Bellewood and Brooklawn had an agreement with the state to provide foster care services.

The state has stopped placing children at the facility for the time being, and an investigation is ongoing, WKYT reported.

Comments / 5

man
5d ago

A child die … smh wow u ppl have no compassion at all … it doesn’t matter how they were taken away !!!!!

Reply
3
Sherry Hutchins
5d ago

Of course the family sued, did you expect a drug addict mother of three to do any different? Her babies were taken away from her because she was on drugs so ...first of all sterilize this drug addict and prevent another unwanted deprived addicted baby from being born. And omg if they win any money for anything I will be even more disgusted with this so called Mother....

Reply(2)
2
 

Related
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Radcliff Woman Charged With Beating Child

A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by Radcliff Police Officers. Police say on Saturday, September 17, the girl’s mother called police and said she found bruising and scratches on her...
RADCLIFF, KY
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 20 year old man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona Neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3700 block of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews

When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Public Safety
wdrb.com

1 man dead after shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Manslick Road, near 7th Street Road and Berry Blvd. That's where officers found the victim, who had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of South 4th Street around 10 p.m. Friday. They said when officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison on child molestation charges

BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Superior Court I jury found 35-year-old Joshua J. Stevens guilty of all five felony child molestation charges on August 25, 2022. Judge John Plummer III, sentenced Stevens to 85 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. “The heinous crime of child molesting adversely affects...
BEDFORD, IN
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
11K+
Followers
479
Post
2M+
Views
