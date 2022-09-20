Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds
More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’
China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
The Most Powerful Person in the World Is China's President
While China's economy overtook all others, Xi Jinping consolidated power as no leader since Mao
Analysis: UN chief, speaking to leaders, doesn’t mince words
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — He sounded a global alarm, warning leaders about the survival of humanity and the planet. In language that was sometimes downright undiplomatic, he called out those he blames for the perilous state of the world. It was Antonio Guterres’ strongest, most striking speech since he...
Why China's response to US warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts
After United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, the Chinese military staged some of its biggest ever military exercises around the island.
Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test
The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
Russia warns that SpaceX Starlink satellites could become a "legitimate target"
WTF?! SpaceX's Starlink satellite system has, not for the first time, been threatened with destruction by a foreign government. Unsurprisingly, it was Russia that made the veiled threat against Elon Musk's company, which has been a huge asset to Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces. The warning came...
Chinese Navy Shadows U.S. and Canadian Warships Transiting Taiwan Strait
The American guided-missile destroyer and Canadian frigate conducted their second Taiwan Strait transit in a year.
Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he vowed to defend Taiwan from China in comment White House had to claw back again, Taipei's envoy says
Taipei's de-factor ambassador to Washington said on Monday that President Joe Biden was 'speaking his mind' when he said the US military would defend Taiwan in the event of an 'unprecedented attack.'. It comes after Beijing accused the American president of 'severely' violating longstanding US-China policy with his remarks. China...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Chinese delegation banned from Queen’s lying-in-state
Commons Speaker moves after sanctions imposed on British MPs, but Chinese vice-president may be allowed
If China Moves to Take Taiwan, Report Sees 3,500 Potential Targets
The report lists 183 military points of interest, 341 related to transportation, 550 related to ICT and 2,397 related to government.
China Urging Biden Not to Give Taiwan Forces 'Wrong Signals' After Remarks
The president said he would be willing to deploy the U.S. military to defend the island nation from attack amid growing military pressure from Beijing.
Iran protests rage as Mahsa Amini's father says authorities lied about her death
The father of an Iranian woman who died in police custody last week has accused authorities of lying about her death, as protests rage nationwide despite the government's attempt to curb dissent with an internet blackout.
Mexican minister proposes committee to mediate end to Ukraine War in U.N. speech
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- In the wake of the United Nations Security Council being unable to either prevent war in Ukraine or implement measures to end it, Mexico on Wednesday proposed to world leaders the establishment of a new committee to mediate a peaceful solution to the conflict. Mexico's foreign...
'I Grew up in Communist China, My Dad Was Sent to a Labor Camp'
I couldn't walk at the age of three due to a lack of nutrition.
Macron assumes his global leadership role
If there is ever a peace settlement in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron will be at the center of it. If a deal is struck to recap Iran's nuclear program, the French President will have been a key player. As the US girds for a new super power struggle with China, Macron is wielding France's influence to stress that it too is a Pacific power. And with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel retired and after Britain took its ball and went home after Brexit, Macron is now the the top European leader and the strongest advocate for the EU.
