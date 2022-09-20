If there is ever a peace settlement in Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron will be at the center of it. If a deal is struck to recap Iran's nuclear program, the French President will have been a key player. As the US girds for a new super power struggle with China, Macron is wielding France's influence to stress that it too is a Pacific power. And with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel retired and after Britain took its ball and went home after Brexit, Macron is now the the top European leader and the strongest advocate for the EU.

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO